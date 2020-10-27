Finishing higher in the standings than it did a year ago failed to pay off for Laurel Highlands’ girls volleyball team.
The Section 3 champion Mustangs were seeded sixth in the 20-team Class 3-A bracket and will host No. 11 Freeport on Thursday, according to the WPIAL playoff pairings released Monday. A year ago, when LH finished second in the section, it was seeded fifth in a 16-team field.
Freeport (9-3) tied with three other teams for first place in Section 5.
Laurel Highlands, coached by Emily Konter, is one of 10 local teams to qualify for the postseason.
Also in the field are Albert Gallatin and Elizabeth Forward in 3-A, Waynesburg Central, Carmichaels, Frazier and Southmoreland in 2-A, and California, West Greene and Mapletown in 1-A.
AG, EF, Frazier and Southmoreland have preliminary round matches Tuesday night and will be in action again Thursday if they advance.
All matches begin at 7 p.m.
The Lady Colonials (6-6, fourth in Section 3) are at Indiana (9-4, third in Section 1) with the winner earning the No. 16 seed and a match at top-seeded Beaver.
The Lady Warriors (9-3, third in Section 3) host Lincoln Park (6-6, fourth in Section 4) with the winner earning the No. 13 seed and a game at No 4 Franklin Regional.
The Lady Commodores (8-4, third in Section 3), who aren’t used to playing a pigtail game, host Burgettstown (7-5, fourth place in Section 4) with the winner grabbing the No. 13 seed and traveling to No. 4 Deer Lakes.
“I kind of expected to be seeded where we were,” Frazier coach Mandy Hartman said. “We’re a third-place team.”
Frazier ended the regular season with a 9-5 overall record after losing a cast of stars from last season to graduation, but the Lady Commodores have bounced back after a slow start.
“We did improve a lot from the beginning to the end of the regular season, and that’s been very rewarding for me as a coach,” Hartman said. “It says a lot about my players and the efforts that they’ve put in. Those first couple weeks were rough for us but we’ve had a lot of younger players step up and my older ones accepted their roles as leaders of the team.
“It’s been a nice mix. I’m real excited about (Tuesday) and the opportunity we have with Burgettstown.”
The Lady Scotties (6-6, fourth in Section 3) play Ligonier Valley (7-4, third in Section 5) at a site to be determined with the winner earning the No. 15 seed and a road date with No. 2 Ellwood City.
Waynesburg was the highest seeded area team with a No. 5 seed in the Class 2-A bracket. The Section 3 champion Lady Raiders (11-1, 11-2) host No. 12 Seton LaSalle (8-4, third in Section 2) on Thursday.
Carmichaels (10-2, 11-2, second in Section 3), which thrived even though it was bumped up from Class 1-A this season, was seeded ninth and travels to No. 8 Shenango (11-3, second in Section 1) on Thursday.
"I thought we'd be on the road with a second-place finish in the section," Lady Mikes coach Julianne Speeney said. "I don't know too much about Shenango but we're definitely scouting them now. It's about a two-hour bus trip, but I think our girls will handle it well. We're kind of used to being all together. I think they'll be well rested and ready to go."
Speeney admired the attitude her team displayed in accepting and welcoming the move up from Class 1-A.
"From the beginning they had no fear about being moved and I think that has stuck," she said. "That's kind of been our theme: Go with no fear and give it everything you have."
Speeney feels the section Carmichaels played in has helped prepare it for the postseason.
"We had very competitive matches with Frazier and Waynesburg," she said, "which will prepare us well for what we're about to come up against in the playoffs."
California was seeded eighth in Class 1-A. The Lady Trojans (9-3, second in Section 2) host No. 9 Western Beaver (8-2, second in Section 1) on Wednesday.
West Greene and Mapletown, which finished third and fourth, respectively, in Section 2, are also scheduled to take the floor on Wednesday.
The Lady Pioneers (8-4) were seeded 12th and travel to No. 5 Leechburg (second, Section 4).
The Lady Maples (7-5) were seeded 16th and traveled to top-seeded Bishop Canevin (10-0, first in Section 3).
