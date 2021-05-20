SLIPPERY ROCK — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo didn’t leave much doubt in her quest for a gold medal, but Waynesburg Central’s Taylor Shriver had an anxious moment or two on her way to the top step.
No matter, because both stellar athletes secured gold medals Wednesday at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University. The two led very successful outing from local girl athletes.
Shriver nearly had the dreaded “NH” by her name in the pole vault, but came through on her third and final attempt at her opening height of 11 feet. Shriver returned from the 400 relay to hit her gold-medal winning height, 11-6.
Shriver set the meet record two years ago, so she was the defending champion.
“All I got was 11-6,” Shriver said in a contrite manner. “I was chasing my sophomore self.
“My biggest competition is myself and my head. I know I won’t, but I feel I left my coach (Butch Brunnell) down.”
Shriver hit the bar on the way down on the first attempt at her opening height, and rammed into on her second attempt. She finally set her standards properly for the key third attempt.
“If you don’t do this, it’s over,” Shriver said of her final attempt.
Looking forward to her final state meet, the University of Akron recruit said, “I would like to be over 13 (feet). If I get that, I won’t care won’t care where I finish.”
Quarzo, as expected, took control of the 3,200 early and breezed to the gold medal in 10:57.19, almost 40 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
“It’s hot,” Quarzo said of the weather conditions.
Quarzo won silver in the 1,600 earlier in the meet with a time of 5:00.68. Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins finished first in 4:51.93.
“Melissa is such a good runner. I was looking at her times. I knew it would be tough race, for sure,” said Quarzo.
“I was going for time in the 1,600 and place in the 3,200. I’m happy with my time in the 1,600. I was trying to get under 11 minutes in the 3,200, and I did,” said Quarzo.
California senior Makayla Boda survived a tough bus ride and a warm, sunny day by winning silver medals in both the 100 high and 300 intermediate hurdles.
Her time in the 100 high hurdles of 16.35 seconds trailed McGuffey’s Clara Barr’s winning time by just .06 seconds. Boda’s second-place time in the 300 intermediates was 46.93 seconds.
“I’m disappointed with myself,” said Boda, who was still feeling nauseous from the bus ride. “I was shooting for a 45 (seconds). I went out too fast in the beginning. I think I went slower in the last 100.”
Shriver joined Regan Carlson, Brenna Benke and Ashlyn Basinger for a silver medal in the 400 relay with a time of 51.34 seconds.
Benke ran the third leg of the relay.
“I feel more comfortable running the curve,” said Benke. “This is my first time in the WPIAL finals. Making states, that’s a pretty big accomplishment, I would say. It doesn’t happen much at Waynesburg. We broke our school record.”
Carlson runs the opening leg.
“I was pretty nervous starting. That’s the most nerve-racking. I try not to trip out of the blocks,” said Carlson.
Basinger also won individual medals, finishing third in the 400 (1:00.16) and sixth in the 200 (27.08).
Southmoreland sophomore Olivia Cernuto has plenty of WPIAL playoff experience in soccer and basketball, but it was her first time in the district track finals. She won silver in the triple jump (36-1¾) and was fourth in the long jump (15-10¾).
Cernuto topped her personal best in the triple jump by over eight inches.
“I was a little bit nervous, but my first jump was pretty good. That set the tempo,” said Cernuto. “I hit my jump on the second attempt in the finals. That’s when I normally hit my best jump.
“My main goal was to PR in the triple jump (her better of the two events. It’s always nice to get the highest medal.”
Southmoreland’s Alexis Jacobs won a pair of medals and state meet berths, taking bronze in the shot put (38-2¼) and fifth in the discus.
“My shot put was good. It got me to states,” said Jacobs. “My discus was a PR.”
Jacobs still has a week to meet her goal in the shot put.
“(Making states) was the goal. I wanted to hit 40 feet in the shot put. I’ll save that for states,” said Jacobs. “I’ll try my best to get a medal.”
Bentworth’s Meghan Tennant was seventh in the javelin with a throw of 100-10 and California’s Jordyn Cruse was eighth with a top throw of 100 feet.
Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore finished seventh in the discus with a top throw of 105-11. California’s Gianna Grillo placed seventh in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 17.42 seconds.
Brownsville’s Bethany Fisher, Kaila McCormick, Emily Dillinger and Aziya Dade placed eighth in the 400 relay with a time of 52.67 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.