OAKMONT — Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman flirted with the lead a couple of times Tuesday afternoon, but the junior came up a couple of strokes shy of the WPIAL Boys Class AA Individual Golf Championship.
Sethman battled with Derry’s Hunter Jurica through much of the championship final round at Oakmont Country Club after both entered the round tied at 74.
Sethman held one shot lead at the turn after shooting 38, but had a bad hole late on the back nine to give Jurica momentum. Jurica finished with 78, while Sethman carded 81.
“I completely messed up No. 16. I took a triple (bogey). I completely hacked that hole up,” said Sethman. “I missed a 3-foot putt for double bogey.
“Every time I had a long putt, I three-putted. And, I had three lip-outs.”
Sethman played solid through the turn.
“Holes 3-12, everything was to my liking. My front nine was pretty good,” said Sethman. “I just needed to putt better. These are the fastest greens I’ve ever putted on.
“There’s no use beating myself up for it.”
The rest of the top five had a local flair with Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr third, Frazier’s Nixen Erdely fourth and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish tied for fifth. Lohr shot 156 (78-78), Erdely finished with 157 (80-77), and Voytish carded 160 (75-85).
“It went very well, actually,” Lohr said of his round. “I had no devastating triples. I had two double bogeys. I just had a series of bad shots on a hole.”
“I closed out pretty good,” continued Lohr of his 38 on the back nine. “I was awful off the tee, but when I got on the green, that’s when it kicked in.”
Erdely went out in 38 after a rough start, including a three-putt, and finished the back in 39.
“I hit two ditches on the first two holes. I was 2-for-2 on ditches,” explained Erdely.
The junior turned things around near the turn.
“I made birdie on No. 7. I went par-par-par-birdie. I was 2-over after three and 1-over after seven. Then, I went bogey and had a three-putt par on No. 9,” said Erdely.
Erdely had one birdie on the back.
“I scraped together a 39. That’s the honest truth, there,” said Erdely.
Erdely used some advice given to him by his dad to help remain in the moment after a poor hole.
“It’s not easy. My dad says you definitely gotta have a memory of a goldfish,” said Erdely.
“My goal was to shoot 75. I missed my goal by two shots,” added Erdely.
Voytish was disappointed with his final round that included a penalty from hitting from an incorrect spot on the tee and a ball that was deemed lost in the rough alongside the fairway.
“I put it to the side of the tee. It’s a two-stroke penalty because I moved it a foot,” explained Voytish.
“I had a lot of unlucky breaks. I hit my drive on No. 14 and no one saw it. I took a drop. They assumed it went into the fescue. We know it didn’t though. I took a triple.”
Voytish had birdies on Nos. 3 and 9 on the front, although he took a bogey on No. 4.
“I wanted to shoot in the mid-70s. I was going for 80 or less,” said Voytish. “I had quite a few unlucky breaks and I had a few lucky breaks, so they evened out.”
Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney needed to two-putt on the final green to secure a tie for the 16th and final qualifying berth into the state final. Otherwise, a three-putt would’ve forced a playoff with teammate Dustin Tomalski.
He put his undulating first putt close to the pin and drained the knee-knocker to finish with 166 (76-90).
Maloney went out in 50, including back-to-back nines on Nos. 2 and 3. He played the back in 40.
“The (putt on 18) broke three ways. I felt the pressure. I hit so many of those putts, so I just had to do it again,” said Maloney, who qualified for states for the first time.
Maloney said he was heading home to kick back and catch his breath.
“I am going home and relaxing. My heart is pumping right now,” said Maloney.
The Leopards play in the team semifinals Monday at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
“It will definitely be good to get this round behind me and move on,” added Maloney.
Tomalski just missed the state cut with 167 (84-83).
“I missed a five-foot par putt on No. 18,” said Tomalski. “I tried to play hero golf and went bogey-bogey (to start the round).
“I had a birdie on No. 14. I had so many opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them.”
Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana missed the cut by two strokes, finishing with 168 after shooting 82 in the final round.
“I went bogey-bogey on Nos. 8 and 9, but went par-par-birdie to start the back 1-under through three. I wish I could’ve quit there,” said Lapana.
Lapana had honors, opening the final with the opening tee shot.
“It was probably my best drive of the day,” said Lapana.
Carmichaels’ Dustin Hastings tied for 26th with a two-round score of 172 (90-82).
“On the front, I hit a few bombs (drives). I was draining putts then, too,” said Hastings. “The back nine got the best of me. It was a collection of things. I was in every bunker.”
Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt tied for 24th place with 170 (77-93). Belle Vernon’s Jordan Mocello tied for 29th place with a two-day score of 173 (91-83). Geibel Catholic’s Evan Bower tied for 39th place with a two-round score of 182 (85-97).
