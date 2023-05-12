Seven area softball teams were given top-four seeds as the WPIAL revealed its playoff pairings on Thursday.
Elizabeth Forward was the lone local squad to receive a No. 1 seed as the undefeated Lady Warriors head up the 12-team field in Class AAAA with Belle Vernon at No. 4. Both will receive first-round byes.
Unbeaten Carmichaels was slotted as the No. 2 seed in the 12-team Class A bracket just ahead of No. 3 Frazier with defending champion Union getting the top spot, as anticipated by Lady Commodores coach Don Hartman.
"I figured all along that Union was going to be the one seed," Hartman said. "They've been No. 1 ranked in the state all year. Then I figured it was pretty much Carmichaels or us either two or three. There were no surprises there.
"I also figured Chartiers-Houston would be the four. The top four seeds are pretty much how I saw them going down. I knew West Greene would be right up in there, too. They're the five."
The Lady Mikes and Frazier both have first-round byes and one win by each would pit them against each other in the semifinals.
"I fully anticipated if we happened to win a game on facing Carmichaels," Hartman said. "We'll see how it all plays out."
There are five local teams in all in the Class A bracket with No. 6 Jefferson-Morgan and No. 12 Monessen joining the Lady Pioneers, Carmichaels and Frazier.
Southmoreland and Waynesburg Central were seeded second and third, respectively, in back of No. 1 Avonworth in the 16-team Class AAA bracket, which also includes No. 7 Yough and No. 13 Mount Pleasant.
Charleroi was put at No. 4 out of 13 teams in Class AA with Bentworth at No. 12.
Also in the field for the first time since 2018 is Uniontown which is seeded at No. 11 in Class AAAA.
"We're proud to be in there for our seniors who have endured some tough seasons with not a lot of success," said first-year Lady Raiders coach Jason White. "It's super exciting for them, especially."
That senior group of four-year players includes White's daughter, catcher Claire White, utility player Hunter Wakefield and star shortstop Sequoia Dunlap who will finally get a taste of the postseason.
"She deserves it," White said of Dunlap. "She works hard. A kid of her caliber ... every year she doesn't have to play high school softball and she chooses to which shows a lot about her character. It's really humbling to be her coach.
"When you have a Division-I kid who's going to Towson University and plays ball like she does, I feel comfortable saying I have the best position player in 4A."
Uniontown will be the first area softball team in action when it takes on No. 6 Knoch in a 4 p.m. game Monday at West Mifflin.
"West Mifflin is one of the nicest facilities around," White said. "We're comfortable there, we've played there a lot so it won't feel so much like an away game for us.
"I don't know much about Knoch but I'm sure I'm going to find out plenty in the next few days."
The Lady Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-2 win at Washington on Thursday.
"That was a good little warm up for the playoffs and got us back on track," said White who will give the ball to freshman pitcher Emmaleigh Noah. "She's a good, young pitcher who's got some things to build on. She does a fine job for us."
White hopes this is just the first step in Uniontown's rise.
"Making the playoffs in my first year as head coach is pretty much exactly what we needed to do to start building this program," White said. "I have a very deep middle school team and we're on the right trajectory."
A victory by Uniontown would set up a meeting with No. 3 Chartiers Valley on Wednesday.
Eight local teams will begin the postseason on Tuesday with two games at Waynesburg University: Southmoreland vs. No. 15 McGuffey in Class AAA at 2 p.m. followed by West Greene vs. Monessen in Class A at 4 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, in Class A, Jefferson-Morgan plays No. 11 Northgate at 2 p.m. at Peterswood Park #1; in Class AA both at West Mifflin, Chaleroi plays No. 13 Steel Valley at 3 p.m. and Bentworth plays No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic at 5 p.m.; in Class AAA, Waynesburg plays No. 14 Valley at 4 p.m. at Peterswood Park #1, Yough plays No. 10 Ellwood City at 5 p.m. at North Allegheny and Mount Pleasant plays No. 4 Burrell at 3 p.m. at Plum.
All Tuesday winners will be in action again Thursday. Carmichaels and Frazier will also play Thursday at sites and times to be determined. The Lady Mikes play the winner of No. 7 Leechburg and No. 10 South Side Beaver and the Lady Commodores play the winner of the Lady Rockets and Northgate.
"I don't know anything about either one of them but I'm going to do my homework and we'll probably get out there and see them play," Hartman said of J-M and Northgate. "This year I was just trying to learn single-A and these teams. We just took it one game at a time and never looked ahead. Now it's that time to do that. We'll study them, see what we have to do and see how we match up with them on Thursday."
Elizabeth Forward and Belle Vernon will open the postseason on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors play the winner of No. 8 Hampton and No. 9 Greensburg Salem and the Lady Leopards play the winner of No. 5 West Mifflin and No. 12 McKeesport.
All four semifinalists will qualify for the PIAA playoffs in Class A and Class AAA. The top three qualify in Class AA and Class AAAA, meaning semifinal losers will face off in a third-place consolation game to determine which will advance to the state tournament.
"With only 12 teams and a bye it obviously gives you a better opportunity to get there," Hartman said.
The Lady Commodores also would benefit from a few practices or scrimmages on turf fields since that will be the surface as required by the WPIAL up until the finals at California University's Lilley Field.
"It is a concern," Hartman admitted. "We've played on dirt all season up to this point so I'd like to get us on turf a little bit. The ball bounces different so I'd like to have my kids practice on it for a few hours."
