FOX CHAPEL -- Brownsville fought and clawed and threw a major scare into WPIAL Class AAA boys basketball defending champion Shady Side Academy on Monday night.
In the end it was a player with a Brownsville connection, ironically, that helped the third-seeded Bulldogs avoid an upset bid by the No. 14 Falcons in their first-round game at Fox Chapel High School.
Eli Teslovich, the son of former Lady Falcons star Cara Davis Teslovich, scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half as Shady Side was able to shake off Brownsville down the stretch for a hard-earned 43-35 win.
"I thought we gave it everything we had," Brownsville coach Rob Ramsey said.
The Bulldogs (16-7) advance to Thursday's quarterfinals where they will play sixth-seeded and defending Class AA champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at a site and time to be determined.
Teslovich was playing his first game in two weeks as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.
"Eli's a finisher," Shady Side coach David Vadnais said. "I don't care if he's hurt or not, he's a winner. He makes winning plays, not just by scoring but by getting guys the ball in the right spots."
Both teams turned in stellar defensive efforts.
"I thought we played great defense today," Ramsey said. "We played great defense all year and that will keep you in games."
The Falcons (13-8) trailed throughout the second and third quarters but Shady Side could never completely pull away from the gritty underdogs.
Down 28-26 at the start of the fourth quarter, Elijah Brown scored to pull Brownsville even and when Cedric Harrison assisted on Damarion Brown's driving layup with 6:52 left the Falcons had the lead.
Teslovich tied it with a short jump shot but Damarion Brown scored on another drive to the basket to put Brownsville ahead once more, 32-30.
After Mac Mohn made one of two free throws to get Shady Side within one, Nate Mallory scored with an offensive rebound to put the Bulldogs up 33-32.
The defenses took over for the next 2:38 until Teslovich converted a clutch three-point play with 2:27 left to make it 36-32 and Ben Michaels got free underneath 25 seconds later to put Shady Side up 38-32.
Damarion Brown made one of two from the line but Michaels scored again and Mallory made one free throw to give the Bulldogs a comfortable 41-33 advantage with 29 seconds left.
Harlan Davis dropped in a pair of foul shots to get the Falcons within six with 18 seconds left but Teslovich then hit a layup to put the game away.
"We knew we were going to have to win this game with defense and stops," Vadnais said. "It wasn't going to be every possession but when it counted we found a way to get some stops and rebound the basketball just enough to get the win."
Damarion Brown led the Falcons with 16 points and fueled their second-half push by scoring 12 of his team's 14 points in one stretch between the third and fourth quarters while also playing strong defense.
"I told Damarion in the locker room I don't know if I've ever been around a guy at the high school level that can play both ends of the court like him," Ramsey said.
Vadnais, whose team was without starters Ethan Salvia and Seamus Riordan due to injuries, lauded the effort by both teams.
"I was really impressed with Brownsville," Vadnais said. "I knew they'd be tough for us to guard. They're a good team. I didn't want to play them with a full squad much less with a couple guys missing. It's unfortunate one team had to lose tonight.
"I knew scoring was going to be difficult for us. To get down in the fourth quarter and still be able to get back and to finish, I'm so proud of the guys who did play for the fight that they had. For us to find a way to gut out a win, I couldn't be happier."
The Falcons let it be known from the beginning the Bulldogs would be in for a battle.
Brownsville's Trent Wible opened the scoring with a 3-pointer in a defensive first quarter and the Falcons held the lead until Cam Mallory's bucket with 23 seconds left put Shady Side ahead 8-7.
The Bulldogs scored seven of the first eight points in the second quarter to take their biggest lead of the game, 15-8, before Brownsville cut to the gap to 17-13 by halftime.
Teslovich scored his team's first bucket but was shut out by the Falcons the rest of the first half.
"My coaches told me to put the first half behind me and keep moving forward," Teslovich said. "I kept playing hard, then shots started to fall."
Teslovich scored nine points in the third quarter and still Shady Side couldn't extend its advantage by more than six points.
The Falcons trailed 24-19 when they got a 3-pointer, an offensive putback and a layup all from Damarion Brown in a 7-4 run to make it 28-26 and set the stage for the tense fourth quarter.
Mallory followed Teslovich in the Bulldogs' scoring column with 14 points and Michael had eight.
"That was the one thing, they hurt us on the offensive boards, especially Mallory," Ramsey said. "But I don't think it was due to a lack of effort."
Harrison was Brownsville's second leading scorer with six points and also recorded several of the Falcons' slew of blocked shots on the night.
"We've been doing that all year and we don't have any tall guys but we have good athletes and they do a good job of timing the shot," Ramsey said. "Cedric, I don't know if I've seen a guy at 6-1 who has as many blocks as him. He might have 30 or 40 for the year."
It was the final game for seniors Harrison, Damarion Brown and Elijah Brown.
"I told them this group has built a foundation for the future of the program, especially the seniors who have been here for the last four years," Ramsey said. "They shouldn't hang their heads. They have a lot to be proud of."
Ramsey also commended the many, loud Falcons fans in attendance.
"They've been great all year," Ramsey said. "Our fans have traveled well everywhere. I'm very appreciative of their support."
Ramsey believes Shady Side can win a second straight title.
"They're really good, they have everything you need," he said. "I expect them to win 3A. Mallory is a great athlete. Teslovich is a complete player."
Teslovich feels the battle with Brownsville will have a positive effect on his team moving forward.
"The physicality and the adversity we had to fight through tonight will definitely help us Thursday against OLSH," Teslovich said. "We're coming for them and they're coming for us so it should be a good one."
