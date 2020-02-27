PITTSBURGH — Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan did himself one better on the first day of the WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships Thursday afternoon after lowering his district record by repeating as the gold medalist in the 100 butterfly.
Shahan’s winning time of 49.02 seconds bettered his winning time of 49.66 seconds last year.
“There’s always something I’m striving for. I wanted to be faster than last year. Then, I’d have a good seed for states,” said Shahan. “I wanted to go in the low 49s.”
Shahan feels he can go even faster with a couple tweaks.
“The two things I could do better are I had a bad breakout on my first 50 and I took a breath after the flags and swallowed some water. That was my downfall.”
He almost secured second gold medal but was unable to track down Riverside’s Alexander Roth in the final 25 yards of the 200 freestyle relay. The Leopard quartet of Garrett Ursiny, Cody Danto, Sam West and Shahan finished second by the closest of margins, .01 seconds.
“My main goal is to try to get everyone to go as fast as they can. They did tonight.”
West won an individual medal after he finished fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:48.89.
“The (first three finishers) popped of some good times. I knew if I stayed with them I’d be good,” said West, who won his first individual medal.
Laurel Highlands freshman Ian Hamilton finished fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:50.05.
“I was seeded eighth and I went four seconds faster. It was a PR,” said Hamilton.
Teammate Kole Friel finished sixth in the 200 IM in 2:00.31.
“It was a really good time,” Friel said of his race. “It was a PR by three seconds. I made up ground on the breaststroke. That’s always the plan, to use the breaststroke.
“Yes, by far, this is my best finish.”
The Mustangs’ Dean Schiffbauer, Andy VanVerth, Friel and Hamilton finished eighth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.89.
Mount Pleasant’s 200 freestyle relay placed fourth in 1:31.73.
Southmoreland freshman Henry Miller was fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.23 seconds.
