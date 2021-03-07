UPPER ST. CLAIR — Ian Shahan didn’t want the 2020 WPIAL Class AA Championships to be the last race in his outstanding high school career.
Well, fortunately, last year’s district meet was far from his last swim as the Belle Vernon senior added two more gold medals to his trophy case Saturday in the WPIAL championships held at Upper St. Clair.
Although, Shahan had to share one of those gold medals, along with a meet record time, with Neshannock’s Conner McBeth.
Southmoreland sophomore Henry Miller found his way to the top step of the awards podium for the first time, finishing first in the 100 breaststroke.
Shahan was the defending — and record holder — in the 100 freestyle, but opted to swim the 50 freestyle this year. He touched the wall simultaneously with McBeth in 20.36 seconds to share the gold medal.
Though, Shahan came home with the medal because of the alphabetic order of the two schools and McBeth’s is in the mail.
“The 50 freestyle instead of the 100 freestyle, all four years in high school I said, hey, switch it up a little bit. It’s a nice little change,” said Shahan.
Shahan suggested the ultimate reason McBeth touched the wall at the same time might have to do with the physical makeup between the two premier sprinters.
“He has a little height on me,” Shahan said with a smile.
Shahan was not able to break his WPIAL record in the 100 butterfly again, but he did secure gold with a time of 49.62 seconds.
Now he has his sights set on going faster in two weeks in the PIAA finals.
“I want to swim 48.01 (seconds) and break the state record. I want my last race to end with a bang,” said Shahan.
Shahan said at the beginning of the season he didn’t want the 2020 district meet to be his last high school competition before he continues on to the United States Military Academy. It looks like not only did he get at least one regular season meet in, but he’ll cap his career in the state championship.
“I couldn’t be happier (to swim in the state meet). Last year I was eating lunch with my teammates on campus (at Bucknell University) when we were told the meet was cancelled,” explained Shahan. “Unfortunately, this will be the end of my career. But, I want the last race of my career to end with a bang.”
Shahan also won two relay medals. He joined Luke Miller, Cody Danto and Sam West for the silver medal in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.73. Garrett Ursiny, Danto, West and Shahan placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.59.
West also won a pair of individual medals, taking bronze in the 100 freestyle (48.15) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:47.67).
Only the top finisher in each event in the district meets is guaranteed a berth into the state meet. The following at-large slots, six right now with rumors of possibly more, are filled based on time.
“I was hoping to get second in the 200 freestyle. That usually makes states. My main goal was to make it to states,” said West, who also golfed for the Leopards last fall. “Last year, I made the 200 freestyle at states, but didn’t get a chance.
“This was my last chance. I have to make it count.”
Southmoreland doesn’t have a team, so Miller and his teammates had to scramble to find an open lane throughout the season to gather qualifying swims.
All the scheduling paid dividends on Saturday when the sophomore won gold in the 100 breaststroke with a personal best time of 57.13 seconds.
“I dropped 2½ seconds. I’m very happy with the drop,” said Miller.
Miller said the key for him was his performance in the third lap.
“The third 25 yards, I really have to drive it through. That’s where the winner is decided,” explained Miller.
“It was very hard (to qualify). There were so many rules to follow. I’m just thankful to make the times I can,” Miller said of the season.
Miller also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly in 53.05 seconds. He said he aspires to approach Shahan’s success in the event.
“He’s amazing. He’s absolutely insane,” complimented Miller. “My goal is to be as good as him by my senior year. That would be nice.”
Laurel Highlands’ Kole Friel and Ian Hamilton both won bronze medals. Friel was third in the 400 freestyle (4:49.64) and Hamilton placed third in the 200 freestyle (1:45.68).
Friel was also fifth in the 200 IM (1:58.28), while Hamilton just missed the podium in ninth place in the 100 butterfly.
“I’d say I had a good day. I was really focused on the 200 freestyle,” said Hamilton, who broke the school record in the event. “I felt more nervous today. I felt more competition.”
As for his performance in the 100 butterfly, Hamilton added, “I was tired in the butterfly.”
Friel left Upper St. Clair a bit disappointed.
“I had decent, good times, but not what I wanted,” said Friel. “I really don’t care about places in these meets. I look out for times.”
Friel and Hamilton added a pair of relay medals to their tally. The pair joined Connor Locke and Dean Schiffbauer to place fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.65) and eighth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.63).
Ringgold’s Bryan Nguyen tied with Elizabeth Forward’s Kayden Faychak for sixth place in the 100 breaststroke after both touched the wall in 1:03.68. The Rams’ Andrew Noll placed seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.03 seconds.
Noll, Nguyen, Nathan Ferrence and Ryan Gugliotti finished eighth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:45.43.
Mount Pleasant’s Daniel Lynch placed eighth in the 100 butterfly in 54.79 seconds.
The Belle Vernon boys finished fourth in the team standings with 164½ points. Hampton won the team title with 218 points.
