Belle Vernon's Ian Shahan set a pair of records and Mount Pleasant senior Heather Gardner set one and almost a second Saturday at the annual WCCA Swimming and Diving Championships held at Derry.
Shahan dashed his way to first place in the 50 freestyle in 20.95 seconds, barely out-touching Norwin's Ethan Tulenko by .06 seconds. The previous mark was 21.29 set last year by Hempfield's Gavin Mayo.
Shahan completely controlled the 100 butterfly on his way to a record-setting finish in 50.37 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 51.62 seconds set by Derry's Zach Baum in 2017. He touched the wall nearly three seconds before Franklin Regional's Elias Holm.
Shahan, Garrett Ursiny, Cody Danto and Sam West finished third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:24.20. The same quartet placed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.98 to earn all-county honors.
West earned all-county honors after he finished sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:51.99) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (50.82).
The Leopards finished with 183 points to win the Class AA team title and place sixth overall.
The Lady Leopards' Delaney Patterson finished second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:13.41 and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.61).
Gardner set her record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.84 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 52.52 held by Latrobe's Madeleine Hoopes. The senior then nearly broke her county mark in the 100 breaststroke when she touched the wall in 1:04.61. Gardner set the record last year with a time of 1:04.92.
The Gardners, Heather and SaraJo, Reegan Brown and Ashlyn Hornick won the county title in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:50.71. The Gardners, Brown and Cally Hixson won silver in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.91.
The Lady Vikings retained the Class AA team title with 254 points. They finished fifth overall in the team standings.
SaraJo Gardner won silver in the 100 backstroke (1:00.22) and was sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:03.56). Brown was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.90) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.45). Trinity Graft, McKenna Mizikar, Hixson and SaraJo Gardner placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.02).
Mount Pleasant's Zak Koch, Dalton Swartz, Daniel Lynch and Brad Paraska placed sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:35.16 to earn all-county honors. Koch, Ben Fisher, Swartz and Paraska finished sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.01).
The Scotties' Henry Miller just missed all-county honors in the 100 butterfly after placing eighth in 57.35 seconds, but did earn a medal after finishing fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.96.
Southmoreland's Nathaniel Gaut (24, 50 freestyle, 28.58; 21, 100 freestyle, 1:03.52), Joselyn Busato (9, 100 butterfly, 1;03.59; 10, 100 freestyle, 58.53), and Julia Davis (23, 100 backstroke, 1:16.16; 21, 100 breaststroke, 1:28.62) also competed in the county meet.
Mary Zipfel (19, 200 freestyle, 2:26.57; 20, 50 freestyle, 28.86), Levi Gebadlo (10, 200 IM, 2:12.51; 9, 100 breaststroke, 1:06.86), Rebecca Gebadlo (24, 50 freestyle, 29.40; 24, 100 freestyle, 29.40), and Kaia Abramski (26, 100 freestyle, 1:21.86; 26, 100 backstroke, 1:30.52) represented Yough in the WCCA meet.
Hempfield won the girls team title with 355 points, while the Franklin Regional boys earned the top spot on the podium with 393½ points.
