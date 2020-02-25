Belle Vernon junior Ian Shahan has a tough act to follow and Mount Pleasant senior Heather Gardner is seeking her third-straight double-double at the WPIAL Swimming Championships on Thursday and Friday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
Shahan is chasing himself, in a way, after the performance he had last year as a junior with two record-breaking, gold medal swims.
Shahan won the 100 freestyle in 45.48 seconds, shearing .51 seconds off the mark set by Blackhawk’s Mark Stepanian in 2009. He then added another record when he touched the wall in 49.66 seconds in the 100 butterfly, .63 seconds lower than the previous time set a year later.
Although he had his choice of events, Shahan opted to return in defense of his district titles.
“The 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly are my best two events,” explained Shahan.
The junior enters as the top seed in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.23 second, around three seconds faster than Indiana’s Isaac Griffith. Shahan, though, has the second-fastest time in the 100 freestyle with his top mark 46.71 seconds. Neshannock’s Conner McBeth was slighter faster this season with his time of 46.29 seconds.
Shahan acknowledged the dual nature of his approach to the meet.
“There’s always that, I want to win. But, I’m also racing that clock,” said Shahan. “Anyone could have their day. It’s always there.
“I don’t like to see the heat sheets until I’m there. When I race the 100 freestyle on Friday, I like to zone out and get focused. I relax, calm down and focus on the race.”
And, Shahan is not taking anything for granted.
“I’m looking to get as high up a seed at the states,” said Shahan. “I’d like 45.39 in the 100 free and go in the low 49 (seconds) in the 100 fly. I want to go as fast as I can.
“When someone is behind you and pushing you, or vice versa, you chase them down. That feeling is one of the best feelings to have in sport.”
Shahan is in line to have another four-medal meet with the Leopards’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Belle Vernon won silver in the 200 freestyle relay last year, but stalwart Robby Spekis has since graduated.
“The guys have been pushing, working hard,” praised Shahan. “We’ve been focused on our relays.”
Gardner is the two-time Class AA champion in 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. She is the top seed in both events.
“It does (get harder to defend her titles). I’m not just going to expect to win. Of course, I want to win again. I swim my event as fast as I can,” said Gardner in the season-ending meet at Laurel Highlands.
Gardner is also seeking to win gold in record-breaking time. The senior just missed the WPIAL record in the 50 freestyle when she finished the sprint in 23.84 seconds, a mere .14 seconds off the time set by Geibel Catholic’s Emily Zimcosky in 2015.
“I’m definitely aiming for both of them,” said Gardner of the record times in her two events.
The Lady Vikings are the top seed in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Elizabeth Forward girls enter the Class AA championship with aspirations of not only individual success, but improving upon the Lady Warriors’ third-place finish in the team standings.
Senior Kaelyn McClain won gold in the 500 freestyle and silver in the 200 freestyle last year. She is seeded third in both races this year.
Natalie Glessner, Hailey Yurkovich and Marleigh Bennett are returning medalists for Elizabeth Forward. Yurkovich is seeded second in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Bennett has the third-fastest time in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. The Lady Warriors are seeded third in the 200 freestyle relay and second 400 freestyle relay.
Laurel Highlands’ junior Maria Mrosko won bronze in the 200 IM last year and fourth in the 100 butterfly, and is positioned to improve on those finishes. She is seeded second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 IM.
Teammate Elizabeth Thomas was fourth in the 100 backstroke last year, but enters this year’s race as the second seed. Jenna Roscoe enters her final district meet after missing the podium in the 50 freestyle by only a tenth of a second in 2019, but finishing fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Belle Vernon sophomore Delaney Patterson won a pair of medals last year. She is seeded third in the breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM.
The meet will also feature several independent swimmers.
Albert Gallatin senior Jael Dankle seeks her third straight Class AAA medal in the 500 freestyle.
Mapletown freshman Ella Menear is seeded third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 IM. California freshman Anastasia Georgagis is seeded sixth in the 100 breaststroke and has the 11th-fastest time in the 100 butterfly.
Southmoreland freshman Henry Miller enters with the second-best time in the 100 breaststroke and has the eighth-fastest time in the 100 butterfly.
