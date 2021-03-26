Ian Shahan had quite a day in his final high school meet at the 2021 PIAA Class AA Swimming Championship.
The Belle Vernon senior broke the state record with his gold-medal performance in the 50 freestyle, repeated as the 100 butterfly champion, and anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to the medals podium.
This was on the tails of his showing in the WPIAL championship, when he tied for the district record time to win the gold medal in the 50 freestyle and repeated as the 100 butterfly champion.
Those credentials easily earned Shahan Most Outstanding Performer recognition on the 2021 Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Swimming & Diving Team.
The impressive group of swimmers to earn first-team honors along with Shahan include:
200 medley relay: Ringgold/Mount Pleasant/Belle Vernon.
200 freestyle: Sam West, Belle Vernon/Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands.
200 IM: Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands.
50 freestyle: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon.
Diving: Jonnie McDuffie, Ringgold.
100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon.
100 freestyle: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon.
500 freestyle: Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands.
100 backstroke: Andrew Noll, Ringgold.
100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
400 freestyle relay: Belle Vernon.
MOST OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Logan Voytish, Uniontown.
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Belle Vernon.
HONORABLE MENTION: Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold; Nathan Ferrence, Ringgold; Ryan Gugliotti, Ringgold; Benjamin Carpeal, Ringgold; Ben Fisher, Mount Pleasant, Brendan Kurpiel, Mount Pleasant; Daniel Lynch, Mount Pleasant; Andy Davis, Mount Pleasant; Joe Barrick, Mount Pleasant;
Connor Locke, Laurel Highlands; Joe Holp, Laurel Highlands; Collin McMannis, Laurel Highlands; Kayden Faychak, Elizabeth Forward; Andrew Palmer, Elizabeth Forward; Jacob Shiffbauer, Uniontown; Colby Voyten, Uniontown; Dalton Grimes, Uniontown; Garrett Ursiny, Belle Vernon; Cody Danto, Belle Vernon; Nick Reda, Belle Vernon; Michael Gebe, Connellsville.
NOTES: Shahan finished in a dead heat with Neshannock’s Conner McBeth in a WPIAL-record time of 20.36 seconds to win the 50 freestyle. ... Shahan was able to out-touch the taller McBeth to win the PIAA gold medal in the sprint in 20 seconds flat. ... Though he was unable to lower his WPIAL record time, Shahan repeated as the 100 butterfly champion. ... The senior also successfully defended his state title in the event. ... Shahan was the defending WPIAL champion in the 100 freestyle, but opted for the 50 freestyle this year. ... The Leopards finished fourth in the WPIAL team standings. .... Rob Reda and his staff successfully navigated the pandemic to lead the Leopards to a section title. ... Local boys won 19 WPIAL medals and nine more in the PIAA championship. ... The WPIAL total included gold medals from Shahan and Southmoreland’s Miller, a silver medal won by the Leopards’ 200 freestyle relay, and bronze medals from Hamilton, West, and Friel. ... Hamilton and West battled in the 200 freestyle with Hamilton finishing third in the WPIAL final and West fifth, and the two tying for eighth place in the state meet. ... Miller, last season’s Newcomer of the Year, won WPIAL gold in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly, and then capped his season with a PIAA bronze medal in the breaststroke. ... Friel, a junior, had another solid postseason performance with two WPIAL medals (bronze in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 IM) and two PIAA medals (fourth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 500 freestyle). ... Friel’s fourth-place finish in the PIAA 200 IM came out of swimming in the second-to-last heat in the event, faster than all but three swimmers in the final — and faster — heat. ... Local athletes won at least one medal in all 11 of the swimming events. ... McDuffie finished fourth in the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championship. ... Noll placed seventh in the 100 backstroke for the only local medal won in that event at the WPIAL championship. ... Noll, Nguyen, Ferrence and Gugliotti won the only local medal won in the WPIAL 200 medley relay with an eighth-place finish. ... The Mount Pleasant 200 freestyle missed the WPIAL medals stand by only .07 seconds. ... Voytish, who advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA individual golf semifinals in the fall, placed 13th in the 200 IM and 15th in the 100 butterfly at the district meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.