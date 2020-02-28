PITTSBURGH -- Belle Vernon's Ian Shahan was looking for another "double" in Friday's WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships, and, just as the junior did on the first day, Shahan successfully defended a title in a record-breaking time.
Shahan wowed the jammed Trees Pool stands with another electrifying performance when he touched the wall in 44.68 seconds to win his second-straight gold medal in the 100 freestyle. Shahan won the gold last year in 45.48 seconds.
Only two district marks were broken in the Class AA meet, and both were by Shahan.
Although, surprisingly, Shahan did have a butterfly or two.
"Most definitely," Shahan responded when asked if he was nervous. "On the bus coming here, I was nervous. Warming up, I was nervous. I definitely needed to show up today."
Shahan admitted winning the gold medal in another record time was on his mind.
"A little bit of both ... I love winning, but I love bettering my time," said Shahan. "There's so much that can go wrong, but in the 100 free there is a little bit of leeway.
"My game plan was to go out as fast as I possibly could. I take one breath in the first 50 yards. In the last 50, it's me hammering down and see what I could do."
Shahan continued, adding, "It's survival at that point."
Neshannock's Conner McBeth was nipping at Shahan's heels down the stretch, finishing second in 45.08 seconds, also a record-breaking time.
The Leopards' Sam West won his second individual medal after he placed eighth in the 100 freestyle in 50.01 seconds.
"I was hoping to drop some more time. That's what angered me the most. I thought I was swimming well.," said West, who was .81 seconds faster than his seed time.
Shahan, West, Garrett Ursiny and Cody Danto won the bronze medal in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:19.65.
Southmoreland freshman Henry Miller capped his first district meet with a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.30, about 2½ seconds faster than his seed time.
"It was a good time," Miller said of his breaststroke finish. "I hoped to win."
Miller finished fifth in the 100 butterfly on the first day of competition on Thursday.
"I dropped 4½ seconds. I usually get lucky and I drop it big," Miller said of his new personal best. "Yesterday was the most nervous I've ever been."
Miller was impressed with the championship venue, adding, "This facility is amazing."
Laurel Highlands' Kole Friel won his second individual medal of the district meet when he finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.85, about 3½ seconds faster than his seed time. Friel medaled out of the next-to-last heat.
Mount Pleasant's 400 relay quartet of Zak Koch, Ben Fisher, Daniel Lynch and Brad Paraska placed seventh in 3:25.09. Koch just missed an individual medal, finishing only .14 seconds from the podium.
Elizabeth Forward's Gavin Guern finished an unusual double after he placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.69. Guern finished sixth in the diving championships.
Ringgold's Andrew Noll finished sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.70 seconds.
