Ian Shahan had a pretty eventful 45 minutes Friday evening at the PIAA Class AA Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
The Belle Vernon senior won two gold medals, one in a PIAA record time, and rallied the Leopards' 200 freestyle relay into a fifth-place finish.
Then, for an encore, he helped the 400 freestyle relay squad place seventh in the final event of his sparkling career and earn Swimmer of the Meet honors.
"I have a gigantic headache," Shahan said with a laugh. "I'm running on pure adrenaline and Gatorade."
Shahan was in Lane 4 in the second heat of the 50 freestyle, right alongside Neshannock's Connor McBeth. The two tied for the WPIAL gold medal a couple weeks back with the fastest qualifying time in the state, 20.36 seconds.
Shahan got the better of the Neshannock senior this time when he touched the wall in a PIAA-record 20 seconds flat. McBeth's time of 20.26 also broke the state mark.
"One of the great things racing Connor is I have to stretch and keep my nerves under wraps," said Shahan. "It's very difficult. It added pressure in my final meet.
"I was very nervous, but that has always been a positive thing for me."
Shahan feels McBeth's length is what led to sharing the WPIAL gold medal. He had a plan to make sure the medal would be his alone this time around.
"I knew I had a general plan to beat Connor to the wall. The things that were lacking (in the WPIAL meet) were my turn and my finish. I worked on those over the last two weeks," said Shahan, adding, "I knew I had to hammer those things, and I did."
Shahan had about 10 minutes of down time before the 100 butterfly, an event he won the last time the state meet was held in 2019.
The United States Military Academy recruit was looking for the state record time, but fell .27 seconds shy with his gold medal performance of 48.77 seconds.
"I was pumped up. I was running on adrenaline. I used that to fuel my 100 butterfly," explained Shahan. "I had never done that much that close before the WPIAL and PIAA meets."
The meet organizers held to their schedule, and Shahan said he didn't expect them to do otherwise.
"To be honest, they did a spectacular job," said Shahan. "They held to the schedule. I don't blame them for that."
Shahan had a couple sprints left in his body to help the Leopards make the awards podium in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Shahan covered the final 50 yards of the 200 freestyle relay in a remarkable 19.86 seconds to lift Belle Vernon into fifth place with a time of 1:27.83. Garrett Ursiny, Cody Danto and Sam West joined Shahan on the medal-winning quartet.
The race was the third consecutive event for Shahan.
"I'm the anchor, the speedster. I reel them in," said Shahan. "We had such a great group of guys. I've been swimming with them since middle school."
Shahan then closed his final high school meet with a 45.05-second split as the anchor of the Leopards' 400 freestyle relay that finished seventh in 3:15.36. Ursiny, Danto and West swam the first three legs.
"After the third race, I was whooped," said Shahan, adding, "(The final relay) was bittersweet. But we did, we delivered."
Shahan gave the Cumberland Valley pool his mark of approval.
"I really enjoyed the pool. It is definitely up there with one of the greater pools I've swam in," said Shahan.
Shahan donned a very patriotic suit with the red, white and blue speeding through the water.
"My dad and I were looking for new suits," said Shahan, adding, "I say it was a good purchase."
After the Class AA meet last year was cancelled before it started, Shahan just wanted at least one more meet so the 2019 WPIAL Championships wouldn't be the last of his career. Somehow, the sport navigated all the way through the pandemic to the state finals.
"I couldn't have asked for a better season. There are no regrets at all," closed Shahan.
Belle Vernon tied with Cathedral Prep for fifth place in the team standings with 109 points.
Southmoreland's Henry Miller entered the 100 breaststroke with the fastest seed time, and the sophomore had the lead after the first 50 yards. Miller completed the first lap in 27.10 seconds with Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh close behind in 27.16 seconds.
However, Raudabaugh and Hampton's Richie Donato made up ground on Miller in the final 50 yards, pushing Miller back into the bronze medal.
Raudabaugh closed with a final split of 30.67 seconds to win the gold medal in 57.83 seconds. Donato covered the final 50 yards in 30.72 seconds to slip by Miller for the silver medal by a mere .04 seconds.
Miller closed with a final split of 30.72 seconds to finish third in 58.07 seconds.
Miller finished 12th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.92 seconds.
Laurel Highlands junior Kole Friel emerged from the first heat of the 200 IM with a fast enough time to pull into fourth place. Friel won his heat in 1:56.40, almost two seconds faster than his qualifying time, and the mark was fast enough to beat all but three swimmers in the second and final heat.
Friel opened with 25.31 seconds in the butterfly leg, covered the backstroke in 30.05 seconds, finished the breaststroke leg in 33.56 seconds and closed with a time of 27.48 seconds in the freestyle leg.
Friel returned later to secure a second state medal when he placed sixth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:45.71.
Teammate Ian Hamilton tied for eighth place in the 200 freestyle with Belle Vernon's West with a time of 1:46.52. West closed his career with Belle Vernon by finishing 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.14 seconds.
The Mustangs' Dean Schiffbauer, Connor Locke, Friel and Hamilton placed 13th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.55.
Laurel Highlands and Dallas tied for 13th in the team standings with 46 points.
