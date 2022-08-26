The season finale of the 2020 pandemic-shortened football season found the Frazier Commodores needing one victory to clinch a WPIAL Class AA playoff spot.
Frazier needed to get that victory at Wash High Stadium against the Little Prexies.
And then the ball was kicked off and it has been all downhill since for the Commodores.
Frazier was blown out by Washington and it missed out on one of the two postseason berths in the Century Conference.
The Commodores were winless in 2021 and forfeited a handful of games in the name of Covid.
Those facts do not deter Commodores new coach Mike Shannon from being optimistic and believing Frazier’s football fortunes will rise again.
His plan is simple: “It’s back to the basics,” Shannon said. “We are instilling the basics. We’re going to run the ball, win the fights down low (along the line of scrimmage), and instill confidence in our players.”
Shannon, a social studies teacher at Frazier, worked under former Coach Greg Boggs, who resigned after last season’s 0-9 record. Shannon previously worked under Coach Mike Steeber at the school. He coached at Hampton -- his alma mater -- when Boggs became Frazier’s coach a few years ago.
“The kids are pumped and we see a lot of energy,” Shannon said. “I know we were winless last season but I don’t think that was a winless team. We were banged up a lot and we never really had our full complement of players. We were pretty-well snake bitten.”
The Commodores will feature senior running back-receiver-defensive back Keyshaun Thompson, senior receiver-running back Adam Phillips, senior two-way lineman Jaedyn Marish, junior running back-linebacker Jeremiah Oldham and junior running back-safety Austin Wilson.
“Jeremiah brings a lot of energy and emotion,” Shannon said. “He has a great motor.”
Shannon thinks it’s important for the program to have a coach who teaches in the school.
“I came back last year (as an assistant coach) for the kids,” he added. “I was asked to come back and I felt I owed it to the kids and the school. I’ll give it a shot.
“I have taught these guys since they were in seventh grade. I’m going to give them my best. We have a base (in the building) to operate and we have a classroom to watch film. Frazier is not a joke program.”
The Commodores dropped to Class A for the next two years as part of the WPIAL’s two-year alignment cycle.
They will be playing a new schedule of teams and while the travel will be a bit burdensome, Shannon said the Commodores are embracing the new challenge.
Joining Frazier in the Eastern Conference is Clairton, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette, Leechburg, Riverview and Springdale.
The Commodores will open the season Friday, Aug. 26 at home against California. They will host Mapletown the following week before traveling to Monessen the next week.
Frazier will open conference play Sept. 15 at home against Jeannette. It will then play Riverview on the road before hosting Leechburg and then playing at Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Commodores play two of their last three games at home against Springdale and Northgate, which is a non-conference game. They will tangle with Clairton in between on Oct. 20.
“It’s going to be a lot of bus miles,” Shannon said. “But we embrace this and we know with the teams we are playing and the traditions they have, there will be a lot of eyes on those games.
“We look at this as a great challenge. We know everyone has us circled on their schedule feeling we might be an easy win. I feel we can surprise a few teams. This is great for our program and we’re excited to play every game on the schedule.”
