Dylan Shea made the second of two foul shots and the Albert Gallatin defense shut down Gateway in the waning seconds as the Colonials returned home Friday with an important 45-44 victory in Section 1-AAAAA action.
Shea the second attempt with 17 seconds remaining in the game.
"We did a good job on defense. We made them call a timeout. They were unable to get a shot at the buzzer," said Albert Gallatin coach Shea Fleenor.
Albert Gallatin and Gateway both have 3-2 section records. The Colonials improve to 5-7 overall, while the Gators are 5-6 overall.
Gateway led at halftime, 23-22, but the Colonials pulled into a 32-30 lead after three quarters. Gateway held a slight 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Shea led all scorers with 17 points. Nate English added 11 to the winning effort.
Will Kronka and Quincy Germany both scored 11 for Gateway.
Section 1-AAAAA
Albert Gallatin 10-12-10-13 -- 45
Gateway 11-12-7-14 -- 44
Albert Gallatin: Dylan Shea 17, Nate English 11. Gateway: Will Kronka 11, Quincy Germany 11. Records: Albert Gallatin (3-2, 5-7), Gateway (3-2, 5-6).
