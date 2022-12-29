Waynesburg Central’s Ashlyn Basinger turned in an outstanding year in helping the Lady Raiders reached the WPIAL final four and Mount Pleasant coach Rich Garland took the Lady Vikings where they had never gone before during the 2022 girls soccer season.
Basinger has been chosen as the Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Soccer Team’s Player of the Year and Garland was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Basinger was the WPIAL’s leading goal scorer with 56 and notched career goal No. 100 on Oct. 3. Waynesburg placed second in Section 2-A with a 10-2 record and finished 16-5 overall after making a run in the postseason.
Basinger netted the only goal in the Lady Raiders’ first-round playoff win over Aquinas Academy. She then scored twice in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Winchester Thurston with the second coming on an assist from Ella Miller with 3:41 left in the match, just 10 seconds after the Lady Bears had tied it.
Basinger suffered an injury during a 5-0 loss to Springdale in the semifinals and was unable to play in a 7-0 third-place consolation defeat to Greensburg Central Catholic.
Garland guided a youthful Mount Pleasant squad that started only two seniors to a perfect 10-0 record in claiming the Section 3-AA title. The Lady Vikings then reeled off three straight WPIAL playoff wins before falling to Avonworth in the final, 2-1. Mount Pleasant rebounded from that defeat with a successful first ever venture into the PIAA tournament. The Lady Vikings notched two state victories before a 3-0 loss to General McLane.
Mount Pleasant finished 21-3 overall.
Following is the complete Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Soccer Team:
Player of the Year: Ashlyn Basinger, Waynesburg Central.
Coach of the Year: Rich Garland, Mount Pleasant.
Elite Status: Farah Reader, Belle Vernon; Abigail Beinlich, Elizabeth Forward; Katelyn Ferrence, Ringgold; Marissa Garn, Riley Gesinski, Morgan Gesinski, Maggie Piper, Rylin Bugosh, Laurel Rummel, Mount Pleasant; Kendall Fabery, Southmoreland; Kendalyn Umbel, McKenzie Pritts, Yough; Tessa Charpentier, Bentworth; McKenna Deunger, Bella Carroto, Charleroi.
Second Team: Kataira Rhodes, Grace West, Victoria Rodriguez, Belle Vernon; Jocelyn Gratchic, Emma Tikey, Connellsville; Giovanna Ferraro, Mia Valerio, Brooklyn Baldensperger, Elizabeth Forward; Jocelyn Radcliffe, Kate Chiado, Julie Cooper, Laurel Highlands; Abbey Whaley, Aubrey Esper, Elizzabeth Wilson, Emily Doleno, Morgan Walsh, Ringgold; Maddie Barrick, Mount Pleasant; Gabrielle Fabery, Aubrey Seder, Lizzy Boone, Southmoreland; Nicky Veychek, Yough; Malaree Duggan, Brownsville; Emily Kisner, Lilly Schultz, Cassidy Sicchitano, Bentworth; Addison Conrad, Charleroi; Samantha Saylor, Monessen; Kali Shriver, Lake Litwinovich, Waynesburg Central; Gianna Valenti, Albert Gallatin.
Honorable Mention: Nina Grimes, Laura Mildren, Alex Hart, Abby Barnes, Albert Gallatin; Olivia McCracken, Caitlin Miske, Emma Keeney, Alaina Johnson, Brownsville; Lexi Lewandowski, Elle Mancini, Addyson Nose, Laurel Highlands; Addison Bandemer, Madison Gratchic, Arley Wilson, Grace Bosnic, Connellsville; Karmen Kudyba, Allison Novak, Sarah White, Zaya McCune, Jorja Holes, Uniontown; Peyton Cowell, Rylei Rastoka, Waynesburg Central; Aaliyah Rice, Monessen; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland.
