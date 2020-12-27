The date Dec. 29, 1970 holds special significance for area college basketball fans. It was that day nearly 50 years ago that the late Edward “Buzzy” Harrison spearheaded Pitt’s 70-58 upset of Duquesne as the former Laurel Highlands standout led the Panthers with 25 points and eight rebounds.
Harrison was no stranger to the big stage. Harrison was a key cog in Laurel Highlands’ great run in 1967-68. The Mustangs finished 27-2 and won the WPIAL title and then downed Cheltenham 63-56 in overtime to capture the PIAA state championship. Although Harrison only tallied four points in the game, he played a big role in the victory, guarding Cheltenham star Craig Littlepage.
During that championship season as a junior Harrison scored 284 points for an average of 13.4 ppg and was a great compliment to LH’s two big guns, Wil Robinson and Jim Hobgood.
The highlight in Harrison’s brief career at Pitt was in the 1970 Steel Bowl. He scored 25 points and led Pitt to a 70-58 upset of arch rival Duquesne. The Panthers met powerhouse UCLA in the championship game and Harrison tallied 11 points in a 77-64 loss.
“I just got an opportunity,” Harrison said in a 2013 Memory Lane article “That was Pitt-Duquesne and when you don’t have to concern yourself with sitting on the bench you can do something positive for the University of Pittsburgh. That was a highlight, and was I having a good game against UCLA until the coach took me out and we went from up to down because they pressed as soon as I went out.”
Buzzy scored 11 points against UCLA.
“He was the reason we were so close because he really harassed Henry Bibby,” Pitt teammate Carl Morris pointed out. “They figured that out and pulled away from us.”
The 6-foot-4 Harrison had been gearing up for the Pitt game since the summer before the contest.
“Harrison knew he could do it,” Pitt coach Buzz Ridl said after the game. “He played against those kids all summer. He felt before the game he’d do well.”
“Buzzy took it personal that everyone felt Pitt was going to lose,” Morris said. “Buzzy wanted to show everyone that he was a Division-1 ballplayer and he had to be reckoned with. We played against the Nelson twins all summer, almost three or four times a week, so we knew each other. Buzzy knew them and got the upper hand in that game.”
Although Harrison didn’t start, he gave the Pitt offense the spark it needed when he came off the bench.
“It doesn’t really matter whether you start, as long as you play,” Harrison said after the game. “It was just my lucky day because I was there to shake things up.”
Area hoops fans were salivating at the thought of Duquesne playing UCLA. The loss to Pitt also ended Duquesne’s 20-game winning streak at the Civic Arena. It still agitates former Duquesne star Jarrett Durham to this day.
“We were all looking forward to playing UCLA and I even had a poster in my room at St. Martin’s looking forward to playing them,” Durham remembers. “It was a traumatic loss. I turned my ankle the night before in practice. Coach Red Manning said give it a go and see how long you can go. I only played about five or 10 minutes of the game. To sit there and watch my boys lose like that was not a good feeling.”
“Not a single player played a good game,” complained Dukes coach Manning following the game.
“Harrison had a sixth sense about the game,” Morris said. “He told us where to play and he was like a point guard that could play the two and three position. He was a unique player, I loved playing with him.”
“Harrison was an all-around player,” former Panther Bill Sulkowski said. “He was strong enough, tall enough to be an inside guy and rebound. He was agile enough to bring the ball up the court. He was the all-around quintessential 6-foot-4 guy.”
“Our zone caused them problems,” former Pitt forward Mike Paul said. “We played the amoeba defense, man to man or a 1-3-1 zone, and would change based on what our point guard was calling at the time and I think it confused them. It confused a lot of teams, that we’re running their man-to-man offense and you were still in a zone or the other way around. I think defensively we played solid.”
One of the key stats in the game was Harrison was 11 of 12 from the foul line.
“Harrison really hurt them at the foul line,” Paul said. “They kept fouling him and he went to the line time after time and that was big.”
Duquesne insists it wasn’t looking past Pitt to the possible match-up with UCLA.
“We all knew each other and we played against each other in the summer,” Durham said. “That was the game and we were looking forward to beating them and playing UCLA. I don’t think we looked past Pitt. Harrison had the game of his career, 25 points, he was unstoppable. I’ve seen him play a lot of games he was never better than that night.”
Harrison passed away on Sunday Oct. 6, 2013 at the age of 62. He is remembered fondly by his former Pitt teammates.
“He knew the game,” Paul said. “He was fun to play with.”
“Harrison respected you and you respected him,” Sulkowski said. “He had a work ethic, if you played hard on the court, and he always played hard on the court, he had a respect for you and you respected him. Buzzy could do it all. If you needed a rebound he got the rebound, if you needed a steal he got the steal and if you needed somebody to play some good defense he played the good defense. Everybody liked Buzzy, he was a good teammate.”
That Pitt win over Duquesne still resonates 50 years later. That 1970-71 Duquesne team went on to go 21-4 and play in an NCAA tournament that invited only 25 teams, far fewer than the 68 that go now. Pitt finished that season with a record of 14-10.
“Coach Ridl said it was the biggest win of his coaching career, that’s what he told me,” Paul said. “Because it helped him recruit, it brought in recruits.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
