SLIPPERY ROCK — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo doubled in the distance runs Wednesday afternoon in the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
Quarzo pulled into the lead in the Class AA 1,600 on the second lap and left the field in her wake with her winning time of 4:59.09.
“I wanted to stay with everyone in the first lap. After that, I wanted to get the lead,” said Quarzo. “I felt pretty comfortable.”
Quarzo met her goal in the race.
“I wanted to run under five minutes. After the first lap, I just decided to go for it,” said Quarzo.
Quarzo controlled the 3,200 from the outset, finishing first in 10:49.52.
“The pace felt great,” said Quarzo.
Quarzo accomplished what she set out to do, but took nothing for granted.
“I wanted to run a fast mile and save the 3,200 for states,” said Quarzo. “I was more on edge in the 1,600. I wanted gold in both events.”
Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto was all smiles after accepting her gold medal in the triple jump, the better of her two jumping events. She placed seventh in the long jump after jumping 16-4¾.
“It was not a PR. I was just jumping for what I needed to do. I hit it on my last jump,” said Cernuto, who was first after the prelims. “I was kind of nervous. I was only ahead by one inch.
“I knew I could do better (from her best jump in the prelims). I knew this year would be my year.”
Laurel Highlands’ Mia Pierce opened her day with a silver medal in the Class AAA discus with a throw of 122-3. She made the throw on her second attempt in the final round.
“It was okay. It was not the mark I wanted, but it was a PR,” said Pierce.
A consistent, light rain dogged the athletes throughout the competition.
“I think the weather messed me up,” said Pierce.
Teammate Jaden Brambley had a solid showing in her first WPIAL final with the freshman placing third in the Class AAA pole vault with a top vault of 11-6.
Brambley needed her third attempt to clear her opening height of 10-6.
“It made it so much easier,” Brambley said of clearing her opening height. “I wanted to clear 12 feet. I was real close at 11-9. I just tipped it.”
Brambley said her bronze medal was a team effort.
“I could not have done it without my teammates, coaches, family and school district,” praised Brambley.
As for her first state meet, Brambley added, “The sky’s the limit.”
Southmoreland’s Alexis Jacobs won the silver medal in the Class AA shot put with a top throw of 39-9. She then placed third in the discus with a throw of 112-3 for a second spot in the state meet.
“I just wanted to go to states, really,” said Jacobs, who finished third in the district meet last year. “I hope to improve my PR at states. I’d like to hit 43 (feet) and get third or second at states.”
California freshman Ella Neal cleared five feet to finish fifth in the Class AA high jump to earn a berth into the state meet.
“It was my PR. I cleared (5 feet) on my third jump,” said Neal. “I told myself I had to do it.”
Neal had a jitter or two entering the district meet.
“I was very nervous today, but I had my family by my side,” said Neal. “(Making the state meet) is a dream come true. My goal was to get to the WPIAL meet and get a new PR.
“It’s a dream come true.”
Belle Vernon senior Gianna Anderson advanced to her first state meet after placing fourth in the Class AAA triple jump with a leap of 35-8½.
“Everyone was a lot less than their PR, which is understandable because of the weather,” said Anderson, whose personal best is 36-6.
As for heading to the state meet, Anderson added, “It’s about time. I’m so excited. Being there is good enough. I’ll take it step-by-step. It’s for the experience.”
Ringgold’s Angelina Massey placed seventh in the Class AAA 100 and was sixth in the 200.
California’s Gianna Grillo was sixth in the Class AA 100 high hurdles. Teammate McKenna Hewitt was eighth in the Class AA javelin with a throw of 98-2.
Southmoreland’s Lizzy Boone finished eighth in the Class AA high jump with a jump of 4-10.
Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore qualified for the state meet after finishing fourth in the Class AA discus with a throw of 106-9. Teammate Nicole Shinsky was sixth with a top effort of 102-9. Rylan Bugosh placed seventh in the Class AA 200 in 27.0 seconds.
Belle Vernon’s Francesca Scaramucci placed eighth in the Class AAA high jump after she cleared 4-11.
