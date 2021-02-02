ROSTRAVER TWP. — Elizabeth Forward’s Luke Napoli beat Connellsville goalie Alex Mitchell in the sixth round of the shootout to lift the Warriors to a 6-5 victory Monday night at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Napoli deked Mitchell to move the goalie right and then slipped the puck across his body to his left for the game-winning goal.
The shootout victory gave the Warriors a key extra point as they fight for positioning in the PIHL Class B South Division standings. The Falcons (5-3-0-0) are in third place with 11 points, with Elizabeth Forward (5-6-0-0) fourth with 10 points.
Connellsville has two games in hand, though.
“We needed to win as a hockey team,” said Elizabeth Forward John Zeiler. “It was nice in the locker room to see the energy in a hard-fought win.”
Connellsville coach Ray Brown was disappointed the Falcons were unable to hold on for the win.
“It still feels like you lost. I’d rather have the two points,” said Brown.
Connellsville opened the shootout with Milan Deffibaugh, who scored on a penalty shot at 12:20 of the second period. Elizabeth Forward’s Gabe Myers stood his ground for the opening save.
Connellsville’s Alex Mitchell stopped Tayte Donovan’s shot. The Falcons’ Max Sokol rang a shot off the crossbar in the second round. Mitchell stopped Joey Wach’s shot, but the puck had enough momentum to trickle over the goal line.
Lukas Joseph managed to slip the puck under Myers’ glove and the shot ricocheted off both pipes before it settled in the goal to tie the shootout. Mitchell stopped Sean Weber.
Connellsville’s Tristin Lapinski and Clay Sipple, and Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Glunt and Raiden Medved traded goals to keep the shootout tied.
Myers stopped Zak Koslosky’s attempt, setting up Napoli’s game-winning goal.
Connellsville positioned itself for the victory after emerging from the locker room with energy into the third period.
Sokol scored a power play goal from the slot to the right of Myers 4:45 into the final period off a nifty pass from Koslosky.
Joseph stole the puck along the boards and set up Sipple to give the Falcons a 4-3 lead just 15 seconds later. Ian Zerecheck kept the scoring run alive when he ripped a shot past Myers with 6:37 left in the game.
“We were slow in the first period. I told them to play our game in the third period,” said Brown.
However, Connellsville was unable to stave off a late rally by the Warriors.
Joey Wach drew Elizabeth Forward to 5-4 with a goal at 12:20, and Sean Weber tied the game with a power play goal with 2:49 left in the game.
“We just didn’t have enough. We made some mistakes and couldn’t hold the lead,” said Brown. “We made a couple mistakes in our defensive zone. We turned our backs on the puck.
“We were doing a little puck watching.”
The Warriors have been on the wrong side of third period rallies, so Zeiler told his squad to keep up with the game plan.
“I told our kids to stick with the process. We blew a lot of leads (this season). I didn’t want that to happen again,” said Zeiler. “We were tired of that.
“We were just trying to get to overtime and get the open ice for our big boys.”
Connellsville controlled most of the five-minute overtime, outshooting the Warriors, 7-1.
Wach opened the scoring 7:40 into the first period, but Deffibaugh tied the game four minutes later.
The Falcons opened a man down and shut down the Warriors’ power play, but had a lapse of focus after the kill that allowed Weber to score for a 2-1 lead.
Deffibaugh tied the game with his penalty shot at 12:20, but the Falcons got a bad break and the Warriors a fortuitous bounce 52 seconds later.
Elizabeth Forward sent the puck to the boards to Mitchell’s right. The puck took a crazy bounce back off the boards in front of Mitchell and Weber was johnny-on-the-spot for his second goal.
Myers made 35 saves, while Mitchell turned aside 15 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.