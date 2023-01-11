LEISENRING -- Special-teams play and stellar goaltending provided the spark Connellsville needed for a 6-2 victory Tuesday night against visiting Carrick at The Ice Mine.
The game was called because of curfew with 4:30 remaining.
The win lifts the Falcons into second place ahead of Carrick in the PIHL D2 Blue Division with five games remaining. Connellsville (7-5-0-0-1) is alone in second place with 15 points.
Carrick (6-5-0-0-1) slips to third with 13 points.
Ringgold sits atop the division with 18 points. Elizabeth Forward and Morgantown are tied for fourth with 10 points each.
"They beat us by one earlier," said Connellsville coach Mike Hodge.
The game was scoreless until Connellsville's Elijah Pleva broke behind the Carrick defense and beat goalie Logan Keady with just 1:26 left in the opening period.
Connellsville doubled its lead with another short-handed goal. Ian Zerecheck again slipped behind the Carrick defense for a 2-0 lead with 7:12 remaining in the second period.
"Two short-handed goals .. it's huge," said Hodge. "It's a big pickup for us and it gets in their heads."
Carrick cut the deficit in half with 4:38 to go when Cody Schmitt finally beat Connellsville goalie Jonathan Holland.
The Falcons got the goal back when Trey Cook scored with 2:46 left in the period.
Connellsville kept applying the offensive pressure early in the third period when Zerecheck scored his second goal -- from Berkerleg's third assist of the game -- just 1:09 into the period.
Nolan Hurd cut the lead to 4-2 with 9:06 left, but Zerecheck snapped a shot from the left circle past Keady to complete his hat trick with 7:56 remaining.
Beckerleg netted a goal a minute later to close the scoring with his fourth point of the game.
Connellsville killed three penalties. The Falcons had three power play opportunities, plus the game had three coincidental minor penalties and a couple more when the game was called due to curfew.
The game became increasingly chippy, as evidenced by the 10 penalties called in the third period.
"We talk about it through the game. We tell them to keep your head in the game," said Hodge. "For the most part, we did."
Holland was solid in the nets throughout the game, making 12 saves in both the first and second periods and five more in the third period.
"He played fantastic," praised Hodge. "We play from the goalie and defense out. If we get them to think defense first, it's a lot easier."
Hodge continued, adding, "For this team, if we play simple hockey and get it out of our zone, we play well. If we do too much, it creates problems.
Connellsville won't play again until next Tuesday when it hosts Wilmington for Senior Night. The infrequency of games can make creating any rhythm or building off performances difficult.
"It is tough to build momentum, then we have a week off," said Hodges.
