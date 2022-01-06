CONNELLSVILLE -- Unfortunately for visiting Belle Vernon, the Leopards spotted Connellsville six forfeits and the Falcons added four pins for a 71-6 victory in Section 2-AAA (2A) action.
Connellsville's Trent Huffman (106), Evan Petrovich (113), Jake Layton (120), Gabe Ruggieri (126), and Chad Ozias (132) spotted the home team a 30-0 lead before a contested bout.
Only one of the six contested bouts entered the second period.
The Falcons' Lonzy Vielma was leading 4-1 in his 138-pound bout when he was able to roll Belle Vernon's Xoren Radusewicz onto his back for a fall at 1:01.
Connellsville's Chad Jesko was awarded a forfeit at 145 pounds to run the home team's lead to 42-0.
The points kept rolling to Connellsville after Ethan Ansell pinned the Leopards' Jason Lin in 1:15.
The Falcons' Jared Keslar didn't win his 160-pound bout by fall, but did secure a technical fall after he rolled up an 18-2 score over Belle Vernon's Austin Hoffman just before the first period ended.
Keslar said he had no problem remaining focused on the task at hand despite the few bouts actually contested.
"It was not really (that) hard. I believe in my training and all the preparation I've done. Just believing in myself and what I can do," explained Keslar, adding, "And, put on a show for the crowd and score a couple points."
Keslar, who has committed to the University of Pittsburgh, knows what he wants to accomplish in his senior year and how to go about reaching those goals.
"Every day, I'm looking at it the same and working hard," said Keslar. "Definitely, I want to be state champ this year. I've been fourth last two years."
With the pandemic still posing uncertainty, Keslar has a positive attitude with any opportunity to wrestle.
"I've overcome a bunch of adversities. I'm just being thankful and grateful every time we step on the mat," said Keslar.
Keslar also looks to be part of successful run by the Falcons through the team playoffs.
"We're looking really good this year and I'm really excited to see how well we can do this year," added Keslar.
The Leopards' only points came at 172 pounds when Logan Hoffman was able to gain control against the Falcons' Hunter Claycomb for a fall with only 20 seconds remaining in the bout. Hoffman was leading 6-3 at the time.
"I think sometimes when you're undermanned against a good team, you get caught up in some of the hype. I don't think we wrestled our best," said Belle Vernon coach Bob Bove. "We have to learn to stay off our backs, but when you have young wrestlers and a young team, if you're going to lose, it's going to be on the mat."
Connellsville closed out the match with first-period falls from George Shultz (189), Dennis Nichelson (215), and Tyler Gallis (285).
Belle Vernon's lineup was short a couple wrestlers, notably senior Cole Weightman and freshman Kole Doppelheuer.
"Cole Weightman is recovering from injury in football season. We hope to have him back in two weeks," said Bove. "We knew who he is. The main thing is to get him healthy."
Bove said he prepared the schedule with a late finish in mind because of the football team's success.
"We're end-loaded (in the schedule). We still a lot of things left," said Bove.
Bove said his squad will hopefully improve as the season moves along and shows itself in the year-end district and state tournaments.
"A couple kids, covid was a lost year for them. Numbers are low. Youth numbers are good," said Bove. "We want to get better, week-to-week, and want to get a win in.
"We have to learn how to compete a little more."
Bove continued, adding, "We focus on quality. We have a had a state place-winner for 11 straight years. We'll get there."
