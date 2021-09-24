Week Four of the high school football season features one of the top match-ups in the WPIAL and a local team finally playing its home opener.
Both of those highlight contests will take place in the Big Eight Conference. The top two ranked teams in Class 4A, No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (1-0, 3-0) and No. 2 Belle Vernon (1-0, 3-0), meet in a showdown of unbeatens at James Weir Stadium and another undefeated team, Laurel Highlands (1-0, 4-0), hosts West Mifflin (0-1, 1-3) at Mustang Field and its recently installed new turf.
All 22 area teams are in action tonight with 7 p .m. kickoffs.
In the Class 3A Interstate, Southmoreland (1-0, 3-1) travels to Mount Pleasant (0-0, 2-2) in a clash of nearby rivals, Brownsville (0-1, 0-3) goes to South Park (1-0, 1-2) and Yough (0-1, 0-4) is at South Allegheny (0-1, 0-4).
In the Class 2A Century, Frazier (0-0, 0-4) hosts McGuffey (1-0, 2-2) and Waynesburg Central (0-1, 1-3) is at Charleroi (0-1, 0-3).
In the Class 1A Tri-County South, Bentworth (0-1, 1-2) travels to Carmichaels (1-0, 3-1), Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 1-3) goes to Monessen (1-0, 2-2), California (0-1, 2-1) hosts Mapletown (0-1, 2-2) and West Greene (1-0, 2-2) is at Avella (0-1, 0-4).
In non-conference action, Albert Gallatin (3-0), one of four unbeaten local teams, hosts Allegany, Md. (2-1), Uniontown (1-2) hosts Ringgold (2-2), Elizabeth Forward (2-2) hosts Beth-Center (0-3) and Connellsville (0-4) is at Peters Township (3-1).
The Jaguars, under coach Bill Cherpak, have lost just four conference games since 2015 while winning five WPIAL championships and one PIAA title in that span. TJ’s four regular-season losses were to Ringgold and Belle Vernon in 2015, Belle Vernon in 2017 and McKeesport last year.
After a 21-17 loss to the Leopards in 2017, Thomas Jefferson came back to defeat Belle Vernon in the WPIAL final, 27-0, and has now won five in a row in the rivalry.
The Leopards’ resume is nothing to sneeze at either. They’ve finished no lower than second in the standings since 2015 and have earned two outright conference titles and finished in a three-way tie for first place with TJ and McKeesport in 2020.
Belle Vernon is led by the explosive duo of quarterback Devin Whitlock and running back Quinton Martin.
How good are TJ and BVA? The Jaguars defeated the top-ranked team in Class 5A, Gateway, on the road in Week One, 21-16. The following week the new Class 5A No. 1 team, Penn-Trafford, was beaten by the Leopards, 27-7.
Interest has been building for this showdown for weeks. With the tremendous hype that surrounds the game, Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert was asked if he worries about his players getting too pumped up to the point where they lose focus on executing their game plan.
“It’s not something we worry about,” Humbert said. “The kids have played in big games in the past and they know how to keep their emotions in check.”
Laurel Highlands doesn’t have the past success of Belle Vernon or Thomas Jefferson but they’re have a ground-breaking season in 2021 with the first 4-0 start in school history.
In fact the Mustangs have even caught the attention of the Pittsburgh Pirates broadcast team as play-by-play announcer Greg Brown gave Laurel Highlands a shoutout during a recent game.
“One of the producers of the Pirates broadcast is a good friend of ours,” LH coach Rich Kolesar explained. “I think they were following along our story and when he heard that we won Friday night he mentioned it in their ear and they announced it on the broadcast.
“That was pretty cool for these kids.”
Laurel Highlands is coming off a 32-29 victory at Ringgold thanks to a fourth-quarter rally engineered by quarterback Rodney Gallagher, who scored two late touchdowns, and the Mustang defense, which came up with a fumble recovery and a turnover on downs during the Rams’ final two possessions.
The Mustangs were scheduled to play their home opener Week One against Southmoreland but LH’s field wasn’t ready yet so that game was moved to Russ Grimm Field.
“We’ve been able to practice on our new turf the last couple weeks,” Kolesar said. “It’s our first home game, it’s homecoming, we’re 4-0, so there’s a ton of excitement in the community and the school around this game. Our kids can’t wait to get out there.”
The Titans beat Laurel Highlands last year at West Mifflin, 27-20. Two years ago West Mifflin won on the field against visiting LH, 62-23, with a late flurry but the game was later ruled a forfeit win for the Mustangs due to infractions by the Titans program.
The winner of tonight’s game will go a long way to securing one of the four playoff spots in the Big Eight.
“West Mifflin’s a really good team,” Kolesar said. “But when you look back at the last two years we made a lot of mistakes that cost ourselves a chance to win those football games. We’ve got to play mistake free, control what we can control and refocus on this very important game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.