Like two heavyweight fighters, Laurel Highlands and Belle Vernon kept trading punches in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night.
In the end it was the Mustangs who got the upper hand and held on for a 69-64 victory in a Section 3-AAAA boys basketball battle at Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
Rodney Gallagher, back on the court after spending a week on the football field in San Antonio to participate in the prestigious All-American Bowl, scored a game-high 24 points with four 3-pointers for Laurel Highlands.
"I felt pretty good, still trying to get back into it just missing that week," Gallagher said. "As the game went on I got more comfortable."
Keondre DeShields followed close behind with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as the Mustangs (3-0, 10-1) remained tied for first place with Uniontown. Mason Bolish added 11 points for LH.
"It was a good game and I give Laurel Highlands a lot of credit," said Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino, whose team was coming off a 79-64 home loss to Uniontown on Friday. "Gallagher and DeShields are two tough ballplayers. But I also thought that we did a pretty good job on them."
Quinton Martin paced the Leopards (1-2, 5-6) with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Zion Moore and Trevor Kovatch each hit a pair of 3-pointers in tallying 17 and 16 points, respectively, for Belle Vernon.
Laurel Highlands led 17-11 after the first quarter and threatened to turn the game into a rout after a 13-1 run early in the second made it 30-15. The Leopards clawed their way to within 40-30 by halftime, then opened the third quarter with a 12-2 spurt to pull even at 42-42.
"We knew they were going to make a run sooner or later," Gallagher said. "Coming off that loss against Uniontown we knew we were going to get the best from them, so it wasn't going to be easy."
"It was our defense," Salvino said of what sparked the second-half rally. "We started playing defense a lot better and we ran an offense and got some nice shots coming off screens. That stuff is important. Sometimes I think we forget about that."
Gallagher put Laurel Highlands back in front with a 3-pointer but Moore countered with a 3-pointer of his own and Martin scored soon after to give Belle Vernon a 47-45 lead.
Bolish and DeShields each scored two buckets in an eight-point burst that put LH ahead 53-47. Martin made a pair of free throws and the Leopards trailed 53-49 after three quarters.
Belle Vernon got baskets from Braden Laux, Moore and Kovatch at the start of the fourth quarter to surge ahead 55-53. That was the first of six lead changes in the final frame.
DeShields drained a 3-pointer to put LH ahead 56-55, Moore answered with a 3-pointer to give the Leopards a 58-56 lead but DeShields sank another 3-pointer and Laurel Highlands was back on top, 59-58.
Martin's hustling basket inside gave Belle Vernon its final lead of 60-59 with 4:59 left.
The Mustangs turned up the defense from there, forcing three missed shots and six turnovers while not allowing another Belle Vernon field goal until Laux scored with two seconds left.
"I thought our defense really rebounded well towards midpoint to the end of the fourth quarter," Hauger said. "I was really proud of the way our guys stepped up and made key stops when they needed to.
"They've got some really talented players but we were able to switch up a little bit. We went to a zone hopefully to throw them out of their rhythm that they were starting to get into. We went back to man and I thought we started contesting better again."
Laurel Highlands went in front to stay when Blaise Krizner drove the baseline and dished to Patrick Cavanagh for a layup to make it 61-60. DeShields then hit a jump shot and, after Alonzo Wade made one of two free throws for Belle Vernon, Gallagher sank a tough, driving basket to put the hosts ahead 65-60 with 1:28 remaining.
Laux made one of two foul shots with 27 seconds left to make it a one-possession game at 65-62 but DeShields made two of four free throws and Gallagher sank two of two from the line to put the game away.
Laux totaled seven points and 11 rebounds.
Hauger liked the production he got in support of DeShields and Gallagher.
"Aside from Keondre and Rodney, I really felt Patrick Cavanagh stepped up and played like a big guy tonight," Hauger said. "Him and Mason ... Blaise had to handle the ball some against pressure and for the most part did a really good job."
Hauger also commended Nate Schwertfeger, who hit a 3-pointer, Mikey Bittner and Shane Layton for their efforts off the bench.
The Mustangs' played most of the game without starting guard Antwan Black who suffered a head injury in the first quarter.
"When Antwan went out we lost a lot of flexibility," Hauger said. "He got a lump on his head. He was dizzy so he was held out."
Seeing Gallagher back with the team was a welcome sight to Hauger.
"He really probably hasn't touched a basketball until (Monday) for at least a week and then you're going up against a very good team," said Hauger who noted Gallagher missed a few shots in the lane. "Some of those drives he had, typically that's money in the bank. He still played a heck of game and had to handle the ball a good bit against pressure. And Keondre came on in the second half a lot better."
Salvino was much more encouraged by his team's performance against the Mustangs than he was in the defeat to the Red Raiders.
"If we played Uniontown like we played Laurel Highlands it's not a contest," Salvino said. "I have to say today is the best defensive game we played all year, and it's only going to get better."
