YORK RUN -- Albert Gallatin had the perfect recipe for success on Monday night.
With Nate English swishing 3-pionters, AJ Blyden throwing down dunks and Ja'shir Kean hitting acrobatic shots, the mix proved to be lethal for visiting Uniontown.
The Colonials jumped out to a 23-6 advantage in the first quarter and pulled away from there for an 85-47 win in a non-section boys basketball clash of nearby rivals.
Kean led all scorers with 21 points, English followed close behind with 19 and Blyden and Dylan Shea added 14 apiece as Albert Gallatin improved to 3-1.
Colonials coach Shea Fleenor was happy to see Kean, who made three 3-pointers, finally hitting his stride after missing some time, including AG's opener.
"With him having to be out a little bit when we started back, he was a little behind, but now everyone is seeing what he's capable of," Fleenor said. "It was only a matter of time before Ja'shir got his legs back and his mojo back. He had 21 points and a ton of rebounds, and we also had him bringing the ball up court, playing point guard.
"That's what we've seen in him all along."
The Class 5A Colonials opened the game with a 12-point blitz that included a 3-pointer by Kean, back-to-back dunks by the 6-foot-7 Blyden and a three-point play by Shea.
The Class 4A Red Raiders (0-4) finally got on the board when Bakari Wallace scored inside 3:50 into the game.
English double-countered that when he swished a 3-pointer while being fouled and converted the free throw for the rare four-point play to make it 16-2.
Damarr Lewis and Brian Sykes both scored to pull Uniontown within 10 but again English answered, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 22-6.
English, who had a rare subpar performance in Albert Gallatin's only loss, at Laurel Highlands last Tuesday, followed that up with two consecutive strong outings. Hit sank four 3-pointers against the Red Raiders.
"Nate stewed after that game at Laurel Highlands," Fleenor said. "He was pretty upset with himself. We talked last Thursday in practice and I actually had a set of clips where I showed him how he really was forcing shots, pressing the action too much instead of just letting the game come to him.
"The last two years he and Dylan have been our leading scorers and a lot was on them. But now he's got more guys around him where he can let everybody get into the flow. The last two games you've got Ja'shir knocking down threes, getting to the rim, AJ attacking the rim, Dylan posting up underneath.
"So teams can't focus on him as much. Now Nate's made an adjustment to his game. He's getting everyone else involved while still getting his points, and they're coming a lot easier."
Albert Gallatin extended its lead to 46-19 by halftime. The Red Raiders fought back to within 52-30 in the third quarter thanks to two 3-pointers by Josh Curry Jones and one by Tanner Uphold but the Colonials regrouped and pushed their advantage out to 68-35 heading into the final frame.
Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky had a supreme compliment for Albert Gallatin after watching the team in person.
"That's one of the best AG teams since Mr. (Dan) Andria took them to the Palumbo Center," Kezmarsky said, referring to the Colonials' 2007 squad that played in the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game.
"They've got a lot of seniors with experience, they have size, they can shoot. I mean, that's a really good team. Good luck to them. We wish them well."
Kezmarsky wasn't down on his team.
"I thought we played better in the second half and we had a lot of positives despite the loss," he said.
One of those was the return of 6-foot-2 forward Christian Perkins.
"I thought he did really well," Kezmarsky said. "We knew we were playing on back-to-back nights (the Red Raiders were scheduled to host Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAAA game Tuesday), so we rested him some in the second half but he got some good work in tonight."
Sykes was the only Uniontown player to hit double figures against AG, scoring 16 in a strong effort. Jones and Lewis followed with eight points apiece and Wallace added seven.
"Brian, Tanner and Bakari, they're in there rebounding against guys that are 6-7 (Blyden) and 6-4 (Kean), and Dylan Shea is a really good player, too," Kezmarsky pointed out. "But they kept at it. I give them credit."
The Red Raiders got a dunk themselves by Lewis in the second half. Kezmarsky hopes to see a little more aggressiveness offensively from his senior.
"Damarr is a great kid, a good passer and an unselfish player, sometimes a little too unselfish, though," Kezmarsky explained. "We told him we want him doing more of what he did in the third and fourth quarter, driving to the hoop, because that's what makes him an even more dangerous weapon."
After playing the Vikings Tuesday the Red Raiders host another section foe Friday in Yough.
"The bottom line was this was an exhibition game," Kezmarsky said. "Our focus now is on section play."
Fleenor commended the Red Raiders' effort.
"Those kids do a great job of playing hard, and they're not going to stop," Fleenor said. "They kept coming at us and coming at us and they took advantage when we got lackadaisical on defense."
That was the one negative Fleenor saw in his team's showing.
"It's tough when you have a big lead to keep guys motivated. I thought we had a couple lapses in the second half," Fleenor said. "That's something we addressed after the game. If we want to be a great team we have to learn how to stay intense and focused for 32 minutes."
After a game where his team made nine 3-pointers and four dunks, and held its opponent under 50 points, Fleenor didn't want to quibble too much, though.
"Overall, I can't complain," he said. "That's three straight games we've had four guys in double figures so we're getting good balance. We had all but one guy score tonight, so we were able to get some of our young guys in that haven't played as much this year.
"Trey Coville gave us some great minutes tonight. I though Mason Layhue gave us a good, strong effort off the bench.
"I thought everybody did a good job."
The Colonials host Trinity Friday and go to North Allegheny Saturday in a pair of non-section clashes before returning to section play next Monday when they host Ringgold in a rescheduled game.
