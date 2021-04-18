Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak shattered the school record in the 3,200 with his second-place finish Saturday at the TSTCA Invitational at held West Mifflin.
The freshman’s silver-medal winning time was 9:32.65, breaking the record set by his brother Lucas in 2019 by nearly 24 seconds.
Waynesburg Central’s Taylor Shriver cleared the bar at 12 feet, nine inches to take home the gold medal in the pole vault. The mark was a meet record and matched Shriver’s personal best.
The defending WPIAL pole vault champion then had the bar set at 13-1, which would have given her the district record if cleared, but missed on three attempts.
The Rams’ Lucas Pajak (7, 1,600, 4:38.21) and Ben Daerr (8, 1,600, 4:39.07; 8, 800, 2:05.63) also earned a spot on the medals stand.
Ringgold’s Anna Marie Farelli (6, shot put, 29-7) and Angelina Massey (6, 100, 13.47; 6, 200, 27.24) placed in the top eight.
Waynesburg’s Claire Paige Miller (4, shot put, 30-3; 8, discus, 83-4), Reagan Carlson (7, javelin, 88-8), and Madelyn Simpson (5, shot put, 30-3) also made the awards podium.
Belle Vernon senior Grace Henderson had a solid meet after winning the 1,600 (5:18.84), placing second in the high jump (5-0), seventh in the 800 (2:28.22), and ninth in the long jump (15-4½).
The Lady Leopards’ Viva Kreis (6, 3,200, 12:05.26), the 400 relay (8, 55.09), Gianna Anderson (5, long jump, 15-11½; 4, triple jump, 33-5), Emily Sokol (5, javelin, 95-9), and Francesca Scaramucci (7, long jump, 15-6½; 5, triple jump, 32-5½) also won a medal.
The Leopards’ Dane Anden cleared six feet to finish first in the high jump.
Hunter Meade (7, 400, 53.79), the 400 relay (6, 46.28), Chase Roukonen (4, triple jump, 39-7½; 6, long jump, 20-0), and Tyler Mocello (3, triple jump, 40-½; 8, long jump, 19-5) had top-eight finishes for Belle Vernon.
Elizabeth Forward’s Robbie Hrabosky had silver-medal finishes in the 110 high hurdles (1:59.96) and 300 intermediate hurdles (39.28). Teammate Andrew Smith won bronze in the 800 with a time of 1:59.96.
The Warriors’ 1,600 relay (4, 3:38.82), Mitchell Ulm (5, triple jump, 39-4½), and Logan Monzak (9, 200, 24.26) also returned home with a medal.
The Lady Warriors’ 3,200 relay placed eighth with a time of 10:42.82 and the 400 relay was ninth in 55.86 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.