Waynesburg Central's Taylor Shriver cleared 11-4 in the pole vault Saturday to win the gold medal at the TSTCA Indoor Track & Field Championships held at Edinboro University.
Waynesburg's Juliana Fowler finished 15th in the triple jump with a leap of 31-1 and 18th in the long jump with a top effort of 15-2.
Elizabeth Forward's Andrew Smith placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 1:59.43. The Warriors' 1,600 relay finished fourth in a time of 3:37.71. Stephen Frost was 22nd in the 800 with a time of 2:17.34. Christian Guinto-Brody placed 20th in the mile, crossing the finish line in 4:46.99, and Robert Hrabosky was 18th in the 60 hurdles in 9.51 seconds.
The Lady Warriors' 3,200 relay finished ninth in a time of 11:09.41. Maria Giulia d'Agostino was 22nd in the 400 in 1:07.42, the 800 relay was 17th in 2:02.40 and the distance medley finished 11th in 14:30.39.
Ringgold brought a large contingent to the indoor state meet, led by Jake Gorman's fifth-place finish in the 400 in 52.90 seconds. Gorman was 12th in the 200 in 23.63 seconds. The distance medley relay placed eighth in 11:32.53.
The Rams' Ben Daerr placed 12th in the mile in 4:37.16 and Aiden Gernot was 20th in the 400 in 56.43 seconds. Lucas Pajak was 13th in the 3,000 meters in 9:17.26 and Ethan Gamble finished 21st in 9:31.76. The 3,200 relay was 12th in 9:08.89 and the 1,600 relay finished 18th in 4:00.88.
The Lady Rams' Anna-Marie Farrelli was 16th in the shot put with a throw of 29-11. Charlee Leech finished 20th in the 3,000-meter run in 11:25.47.
