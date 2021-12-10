BROWNSVILLE -- Emma Seto has an individual goal dangling in front of her as she enters her senior basketball season at Brownsville.
Seto scored 127 points as a freshman, 346 as a sophomore and 234 during a junior season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving her a career total of 707, leaving her 293 points short of 1,000.
While that's a significant goal for most players, the milestone takes on added importance for Seto.
She would become, incredibly, the third sibling in her family to hit the 1,000 mark. Her older sisters, Maris and Alie, have each done it.
Does that put added pressure on her?
"Oh, yeah, a lot of pressure," said Emma, who added with a laugh, "They make fun of me and I can't tell if they're being serious or if they're just messing around. Every time I talk about 1,000 points they say, 'You better get it because we both got it.'
"Seriously, they both have helped me out, especially Alie. Since she still plays she makes me shoot with her all the time."
Emma has mirrored her sisters in more ways than one. All three girls have had outstanding athletic careers at Brownsville. The footsteps Emma has had to follow are humongous.
The list of athletic accomplishments by Maris and Alie could go on and on but here's a recap of the highlights for both.
Maris, the oldest, graduated from high school in 2016 then went to Duquesne University on a full track & field scholarship. She scored 1,419 points for the Lady Falcons in basketball, including 51 in the game she reached 1,000 her senior year.
At Brownsville, she was a four-year letterman in basketball, volleyball and track & field, and also ran cross country. She set the school record for kills in volleyball and in the high jump and the triple jump in track & field.
Maris earned three WPIAL track & field gold medals, three silvers and three bronzes, and qualified for the PIAA Track & Field Championships all four years, earning two silver medals. In basketball, she was chosen to play in the Roundball Classic and was named to the All-State team.
She was a four-year member of the Lady Dukes' track & field team as a jumper and had 12 top-10 finishes in the Atlantic 10 Indoor and Outdoor Championships with five of those coming in the top five.
"I hope they looked up to me," Maris said of her two younger sisters. "I think they do. I played with Alie and that was awesome. She's like my biggest competitor and also my biggest supporter and teammate. I was more excited about Alie getting her 1,000th point than I was about mine.
"Although I didn't get to play with Emma, I have coached her and that was fun."
Alie, the middle sister, graduated from high school in 2017 then went to Washington & Jefferson where she was a two-sport star. She scored 1,038 points for the Lady Falcons in basketball. Maris was on hand to witness her 1,000th point.
At Brownsville, she was, amazingly, a four-year letterman in four different sports: basketball, cross country, volleyball and track & field. She set the school record for kills (breaking Maris's mark), service points and aces in volleyball.
Alie was the FCCA Track & Field Meet MVP, qualified for the PIAA Track & Field Championships in the high jump and was also chosen to play in the basketball Roundball Classic.
In track & field at W&J, she place placed in the top 10 twice (high jump, discus) in the 2021 PAC Outdoor Championships and was third in the 2020 PAC Indoor Championships in the high jump.
Alie was also a 1,000-point scorer in college basketball, hitting that milestone with a career-high 32-point game in the PAC tournament semifinals during her junior season when she was named the PAC Player of the Year and first team all-region. She earned PAC Second Team honors as a sophomore.
The pandemic prevented Alie from having a senior basketball season at W&J but she was granted an extra year of scholarship eligibility because of that and is currently playing at Seton Hill.
"I looked up to Maris when we were growing up," Alie admitted. "We always played on the same teams because I'd always play up with her. It was always a challenge to be as good as her.
"And Emma, it's nice having a younger sister because you can give her all the little secrets and tips that we've picked up over the years."
As for Emma, she's a two-year letterman in cross country and is on track to be a four-year letterman in volleyball, basketball and track & field.
Emma tied the Lady Falcons career record for kills (sharing the top spot with Alie) during the recently completed volleyball season and now hopes to join her sisters in the 1,000 club in basketball with track & field looming in the spring.
The incredible trio are the daughters of Mark and Wanetta Seto, who also have a son, Nick Seto, who was also a standout athlete at Brownsville. The 2020 graduate lettered in football and basketball and was a four-year member of the Falcons track & field team as a jumper and a relay runner who qualified for the WPIAL Track & Field Championships.
Seventh-year Brownsville girls basketball coach Patty Columbia had the opportunity to coach all three sisters, including two at once in her first season when Maris was a senior and Alie was a junior.
"They're amazingly talented young girls, hard working and raised the right way," Columbia said. "They're very respectful. They've left a legacy here at Brownsville and the fact that I got to be part of it is very special. I've been blessed to have coached all three of them."
Emma is an extremely versatile basketball player which is an asset that the Lady Falcons will need this season.
"I started out as a shooting guard but our team is really small this year so I'll probably play either post or forward," she explained. "In AAU I played forward because that team was also small."
Columbia will be depending on Emma to lead a youthful team that lost six seniors to graduation as well as experienced junior Kami Franks to a torn MCL injury.
"It's a rebuilding year for us and we're definitely going to rely heavily on Emma, our only senior, not only for her scoring but for her experience to help the other girls get where they need to be," said Columbia, who revealed the rest of her tentative starting lineup.
"Olivia McCracken is a junior who's worked hard for three years so she's gong to get her chance to be a starter. We have two sophomores, A’zyia Dade and Meghan Velosky. A'zyia is a very bright, hard-working girl. She gets it and she's exceptional defensively.
"The girl who's probably going to round out the starting five is Zhariah Reed. She's a very, very talented freshman. She does have some skills that I think are going to help Emma."
Columbia pointed out two more sophomores as top players off the bench.
"We're leaning to Stephanie Morris, who played for us last year," Columbia said, "and Kylie Dennis, who never played basketball before but she's giving it a try and she's shown some good stuff. She gets a little overwhelmed sometimes but she's learning fast."
Junior Julianna Angeline and freshman Lillian McCracken fill out the varsity roster. Columbia's assistant coaches include Leanna Wright, Sara Shaffer and volunteer assistant Ashley Holt.
Although her team is lacking in experience, Columbia is enthused by her squad's overall attitude.
"We're very young but the girls are eager to get out there and play," she said. "They listen well and work hard. It's enjoyable to be at practice with them.
"We know we have a lot of work ahead of us but it's rewarding to be with kids that buy in to what you're telling them and want to learn."
Brownsville struggled and was shut down for a portion of the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic but improved as the year went along. Seto poured in 22 points in a playoff victory over visiting Steel Valley, which is thought to be the program's first ever postseason home win, and added 16 points in a loss at North Catholic.
Like her older sisters, Emma is looking ahead to continuing her athletic career beyond high school.
"I've talked to a couple colleges about basketball and one about volleyball but basketball is my favorite sport," she said. "I've talked to Geneva, Pitt-Greensburg and Waynesburg. I'm still undecided."
The 1,000-point milestone looms and isn't a certainty with the possibility of an injury or another untimely coronavirus outbreak either at Brownsville or other schools on the Lady Falcons' schedule.
"I'm sure I'll be disappointed if I don't get there but then again we only played 13 games last year," Emma said.
"If I can say I tried my best then I'll be OK with it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.