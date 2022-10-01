Laurel Highlands has accomplished several program firsts since the beginning of last year.
One goal that had eluded them was a signature win over an established power program.
The Mustangs took care of that on homecoming night Friday at Mustang Field.
With a packed house on hand, Laurel Highlands used a pair of long passes early on and a clutch defensive stand in the final minutes to earn its first ever victory over perennial power Thomas Jefferson, 31-24, in a key Class 4A Big Seven Conference clash on homecoming night.
"It feels great," LH head coach Rich Kolesar said. "That's another box we've checked off on our list of building a program here."
Rodney Gallagher threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and Leland Layhue had two fumble recoveries and an interception to lead the Mustangs who improved to 2-1 in the conference and 4-2 overall. The Jaguars fell to 1-1 and 3-3.
"The only people that believed in us was this team," Gallagher said. "All the outsiders said we weren't good enough to beat TJ but we all knew we could. I'm just glad we got to do it my senior year."
Kolesar heard the negative buzz as well.
"Even before the game people probably didn't believe it was going to happen," Kolesar said. "But our kids believed it. The players have been working hard, the coaching staff has been working hard. We knew we could do it and we showed that tonight."
The game started with a flurry of big plays.
Gallagher put Laurel Highlands ahead on the third play from scrimmage when he threw deep on a third-and-12 play and hit Antwan Black behind the Jaguars' defense for a stunning 90-yard touchdown.
"We knew we had a one-on-one matchup and the guy couldn't keep up with him," Gallagher said.
The Mustangs' defense made a statement on TJ's first possession as three running plays resulted in three losses and a punt.
The Jaguars' defense then stepped up with a big play of its own, forcing a Gallagher fumble that Kameron Eggerton scooped up and returned 25 yards for a touchdown to knot the game at 7-7.
Gallagher and the Mustangs were unfazed by the sudden turn of events.
"We knew we just had to move on from it," Gallagher said. "Things happen."
The Mustangs did that swiftly.
The tie was broken just three plays later when Gallagher, facing a third-and-seven, again went for the big play, this time hitting Keondre DeShields crossing the deep middle. DeShields gathered in the on-target pass and raced 87 yards into the end zone to put the Mustangs ahead to stay, 14-7.
"Keondre's been great all year and he just keeps getting better and better every game." Gallagher said.
Thomas Jefferson had a golden opportunity to tie the game when a high snap over LH punter Harry Radcliffe gave the Jaguars the ball at the Mustang 14. Laurel Highlands' defense held, however, and TJ settled for a 30-yard field goal by Andrew Graham to pull within 14-10.
The Jaguars began their next drive at their own nine-yard line thanks to a 45-yard punt by Radcliffe. Brody Evans completed a short pass on the next play that resulted in a fumble. The Mustangs' Leland Layhue alertly picked up the ball and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown and a 21-10 lead.
Thomas Jefferson turned the ball over again on its next possession when Trent Baker sacked Evans and forced a fumble that was recovered by John Pletcher. That led to a 44-yard field attempt by Radcliffe but TJ blocked the kick.
With their ground game ineffective, the Jaguars let Evans loose with a passing attack and he led them on a six-play 70-yard touchdown drive all through the air. Evans capped the march with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Sean Sullivan to make it 21-17 with 2:17 left in the half.
It looked like the score would remain that way at halftime when Thomas Jefferson forced a Laurel Highlands punt but Radcliffe's bouncing kick hit off a TJ player with Layhue pouncing on the ball at the Jaguars 19. Two players later the Mustangs' Jaiden Tuicker spun out of a tackle and burst into the end zone from 10 yards out with 24.3 seconds remaining to give LH a 28-17 advantage at intermission.
Kolesar felt his team's ground attack was helped by the two long pass plays in the first quarter.
"When you can throw the ball deep like that it's going to open up your run game and you saw that as the game went on," Kolesar said. "We're a multiple offense, we can do a little bit of everything."
Cherpak turned back to his team's running attack to start the second half and the suddenly rejuvenated Jaguars churned out an eight-play, 58-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown burst by Elias Lippincott to make the score 28-24.
The Jaguars forced a punt and moved from their own 47 to the LH 32 but turned the ball over on downs from there when Gallagher broke up a fourth-down pass.
Thomas Jefferson got the ball back again early in the fourth quarter but it turned the ball over for a fourth time when Evans' pass was deflected by the Mustangs' Parker Hoff and intercepted by Layhue, giving LH possession at the TJ 16.
The Jaguars' defense stiffened and Laurel Highlands settled on a 26-yard field goal by Radcliffe to make it 31-24 with 8:24 left.
The Mustangs forced a punt and drove into Thomas Jefferson territory but the drive stalled and Radcliffe missed a 51-yard field goal try.
Thomas Jefferson got the ball back one last time at its 20 and went on a determined 15-play drive. The Jaguars reached the LH four-yard line when Billy Barton sacked Evans and forced a fumble that Evans recovered for an 11-yard loss back to the 18. Evans threw incomplete in the end zone on third and fourth down with Hunter Kooser breaking up the final pass.
Kolesar encouraged his defense twice during timeouts in the drive.
"I was just telling them to play and give their best," Kolesar said. "Play the next play, do your job, be disciplined. That's what we preach all the time and the kids stuck to that.
"Our defense played great. They're getting better every week. Our defensive line was dominant."
Evans completed 14 of 24 passes for 170 yards. Whalen had 44 yards rushing on 16 carries and Lippincott ran 10 times for 42 yards.
Tucker had 38 rushing yards on 14 attempts. The Jaguars held Gallagher in check on the gorund. The West Virginia recruit had minus-one yard on nine carries. Still, Laurel Highlands out-gained TJ, 253 to 240.
"They came and they played their butts off," Cherpak said of the Mustangs. "They played harder than we did the first half at least.
"They made plays and when you make plays you're going to win. We blow two coverages and you can't do that against a team that has the athletes that they have. They did a nice job on defense also. They followed our best receiver around with Gallagher and he shut him down. We started to make some plays with some other guys but just not enough."
Cherpak, whose team isn't used to being at .500 at this point of the season, feels the Jaguars are at a crossroads and told his players that after the game.
"I said this is going to show who you are," Cherpak said. "Are we going to step back, are we going to get back into things and turn it around or are we just going to fall apart.
"We haven't played well yet. If we can eliminate mistakes we could be pretty good."
The Mustangs, who are off next week, are looking to keep their momentum going.
"We go into this bye week with high hopes now," Gallagher said. "I'm so proud of this team. That's a huge win for our program.
"We can't just sit on this though. We have to keep it going and keep getting better."
