WASHINGTON — Mason Sike’s home run in the bottom of the fifth inning gave top-seeded Montour the advantage it needed Tuesday afternoon for a 4-2 victory over Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL Class AAAA baseball semifinals at Ross Memorial Park.
The ball sailed over the left field fence to bring Matthew Luchovick home to give the Spartans a 4-2 lead.
“The message was we knew Montour was a good team. They’re No. 1 for a reason. They were going to punch. We had to punch back,” said Laurel Highlands manager Brad Yohman.
Montour (17-5) advances to the title game next week against the Knoch-West Mifflin winner, while the fourth-seeded Mustangs (14-7) seek to keep their season alive in the consolation game against the loser of the Knoch-West Mifflin game.
“We played two highly-competitive playoff games in 24 hours,” said Yohman. “We know our season is not over. These kids will bounce back.
“We know West Mifflin from the section. It’s been awhile. We’re certainly both different teams now. We saw Knoch play against Uniontown.”
Montour tied the game at 2-2 on Jacob Robinson’s solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“Those two kids hit the long ball. Robinson had a great piece of hitting. Sike, we tried to nibble around him. Sometimes good hitters hit good pitches,” said Yohman.
The Spartans scored their first run after a fly ball was misplayed in the bottom of the third inning.
Nicholas Walker’s fly ball was dropped with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Sike came through with the big hit when he drove the ball into left field for a run-scoring single.
“It’s a razor-thin margin in games like this. Sometimes it’s only one play to wake up a team,” said Yohman. “The error extends the inning. It gives Devan Krivosky no chance to get into the seventh inning.
“We certainly were in control. We knew we had to be clean. That woke them up. We had them on their heels.”
The Mustangs scored twice in the top of the second inning with the help of a Montour error.
Braeden O’Brien singled to open the inning and moved to second on Tristan McCoy’s bunt. Joe Chambers singled O’Brien to third.
Chambers took off for second base and the throw sailed into the outfield, scoring O’Brien and moving Chambers to third base. Chambers scored on a wild pitch.
Frank Kula walked with two outs to keep the inning alive, but was caught stealing to end the inning.
Sikes settled down after the second inning, retiring nine consecutive batters, four by strikeouts. He struck out the side in the fifth inning.
Sikes struck out eight, allowed three hits and walked two.
Ty Sankovich broke the streak with a single to open the top of the sixth inning, but was stranded there with two more strikeouts and a solid play by third baseman Anthony Markulin.
O’Brien doubled over the fence to start the seventh inning so the Mustangs brought the tying run to the plate. Courtesy runner Braeden McKnight advanced to third on a wild pitch, but relief pitcher Ryan Gallagher retired the next three batters, two by strikeouts, to end the game.
Krivosky pitched 4.2 innings, allowing all four runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked four. O’Brien pitched the final 1.1 innings. He allowed two hits, struck out no one and walked one.
“I felt Krivosky and O’Brien gave us a chance to win the game. It’s hard to win games when you can’t score,” said Yohman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.