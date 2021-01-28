Laurel Highlands won the opening tip against Uniontown on Wednesday night, worked the ball around and Rodney Gallagher hit a baseline jumper.
That would normally set off a thunderous applause in the battle between the crosstown rivals.
There was only a smattering of clapping from a limited crowd inside Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium on this night, though, a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is still effecting the area sports scene.
Gallagher went on to score 18 points as the host Mustangs (3-3) broke free midway through the first quarter and went on to a 67-38 win in the non-section clash.
The 115th meeting between the two schools -- the Red Raiders still lead the overall series, 67-48 -- was certainly unique.
"It was such a different atmosphere without fans here," Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said.
Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger, who, like Kezmarsky, has participated in the rivalry as a player and a coach, agreed.
"This was a whole new experience," Hauger said. "It really doesn't have much effect on the coaches I don't think but I know it does for the players.
"Everybody wants to have their classmates and their families and everyone in there to watch them. Everyone that's been affiliated with either school in this area for the last 55 years knows what type of atmosphere this game typically brings. But right now we have bigger battles to contend with."
Gallagher noted the lack of electricity that usually surrounds the game.
"It was definitely different," said the sophomore star. "The intensity is not really there like it is when we have a huge crowd here with fans from both teams.
"But even with no fans it's still a rivalry game and it's good to come out of it with a win."
Uniontown (3-5) held its own early on.
After Gallagher's basket, Damarr Lewis tied it for the Red Raiders. A free throw by Brandon Davis and another jumper by Gallagher put LH up 5-2 but Uniontown answered with a basket by Bakari Wallace and two free throws by Brian Sykes to go up 6-5.
Keondre DeShields made one of two free throws to tie it and Lewis did the same to put the Red Raiders ahead again, 7-6.
Laurel Highlands then exploded for nine quick points, including a three-point play by Davis, to go up 15-7 and never looked back.
Gallagher, who had 10 points in the first quarter, scored two straight baskets to put the Mustangs up 23-12 at the first break.
"They've got an inexperienced team but I thought Uniontown came out and played really well during the first part of the game," Hauger said.
The Red Raiders' shooting went cold in the second period as the hosts galloped out to a 43-21 halftime lead.
"I thought we came out and played well in the first quarter," Kezmarsky said. "But we've got to put the ball in the hoop. I told them at halftime we should probably be 10 points closer if we finish our layups."
To make matters worse for Uniontown, Wallace, who scored 22 points at Southmoreland on Tuesday night, left Wednesday's game in the first half with a leg injury and did not return.
"We didn't want to put Bakari back in as a precaution," Kezmarsky said. "He's had a little bit of a calf issue so we wanted to play it safe. Honestly, this was an exhibition game and we have an important game against Southmoreland on Saturday where we can get to 4-2 (in Section 3-AAAA)."
The Mustangs expanded their lead to 59-28 after three quarters. Uniontown did out-score LH 10-8 in the final frame.
Davis followed Gallagher in the Mustangs' scoring column with 17 points and DeShields added 12 points.
"I thought our guys were locked in pretty well and they got closer to the tempo that we need to be at to be successful," Hauger said. "I saw a lot of positive things. I thought our defensive energy was really good. We did pretty good work on the boards and got in the passing lanes a little bit better than we have been.
"Overall, I thought we played a pretty solid game."
Sykes tied for game-high honors with 18 points to pace the Red Raiders. Lewis and Tanner Uphold chipped in with five points apiece.
"Brian played well but we just didn't get enough offense from the rest of the guys," Kezmarsky said. "LH had a good game plan. When Damarr got the ball they were doubling him. We've got to learn to come back to the ball and help him, too."
Both teams have played a challenging schedule in the early part of the season. Kezmarsky was asked how the Mustangs compare with the likes of Thomas Jefferson, Albert Gallatin and Belle Vernon, whom the Red Raiders have gone up against.
"Laurel Highlands ... that's a really good team," Kezmarsky said. "When they're making shots, they're lights out. And when you have a player like Rodney, that's a game-changer. There's not many kids who can do the things he can. Inside 15 feet it's just amazing what he does.
"It's tough playing a section game then turning around the next night and playing a team like LH."
The Mustangs host Thomas Jefferson in a key Section 1-AAAAA game Friday night.
Hauger substituted liberally in the second half and took out his starters late in the third quarter.
"Coach Hauger played a lot of kids in the second half and I'm very respectful of that," said Kezmarsky, who also went deep into his bench. "Our kids battled. We're OK."
Hauger was pleased to get all his reserves some playing time.
"If a kid's here and he has a uniform on, that means he's worked hard," Hauger said. "This is high school sports and you can't always play everybody all the time. So when you get those opportunities you certainly want to take advantage of it.
"You never know. Someone does some good things and plays well, you start to maybe develop a little confidence in them or want to look at them further. I really was happy to see all those guys get into the ballgame tonight and get considerable playing time."
Kezmarsky, who is now 22-15 against the Mustangs after being 5-1 versus Uniontown as an LH player, admired the good sportsmanship both teams displayed.
"These kids all know each other," Kezmarsky said. "Laurel Highlands' kids were very respectful and our kids were, too. There was no bad blood. We wish them well."
The two are scheduled to play again on Feb. 25 at Uniontown in the regular-season finale for both teams.
