At 91 years old Dave Simon is a living link to Western Pennsylvania football history.
Simon followed in older brother John’s footsteps and played at Brownsville High School and Penn State. He then embarked on a 31-year football coaching career.
Brownsville football was a powerhouse during the 1940s. The Brownies fashioned undefeated seasons in 1940, 1943 and 1947. They were Big Six champs in 1940, Big Five in 1943, and Big Six champions in 1946 and 1947. The Brownies were WPIAL champions in 1940 and 1943.
“Brownsville had great teams and great players,” Simon recalled. “My brother John was on the 1943 team. We had great coaching during that period with Carl Aschman, Earl Bruce and Andy Sepsi.”
Simon was on teams that posted records of 7-3 in 1945, 9-0-1 in 1946 with a tie against Redstone, and 10-0 in 1947.
“As a sophomore I really didn’t get to play with the varsity,” Simon said. “I played as a junior and senior on two great teams. We only surrendered 18 points in 1947.”
Simon scored a touchdown and tallied two extra points in 1947.
“Bunny Johns was a halfback and I was the other halfback,” Simon remembered. “He was left half and I was right half. Bunny was a good one.”
In 1946 and 1947 Simon played halfback and safety under Sepsi who had returned to Brownsville after one year as head coach at arch rival Redstone. Sepsi had been an assistant at Brownsville for nine years under Aschman and Bruce.
“It was a popular move to bring Sepsi back after Bruce left for an assistant coaching position at Penn State,” Simon stated. “He was a Brownsville person all the way through and he wanted to come back. His family never moved from Brownsville.
“I had a good relationship with Coach Sepsi. He took care of me.”
The rivalry back in the day with Redstone was intense.
“It sure was,” Simon offered. “We were so close to each other and you knew everybody, I actually went to grade school with some of the Redstone players at Central School. They had some outstanding players back in the day.”
Simon also played baseball at Brownsville.
“We had very good baseball teams,” Simon said. “I played with Ed Roebuck. I played under Earl Bruce one year and then Charlie Slick who was a great baseball coach. We were great friends, I even coached with him later after college.”
When Simon graduated from Brownsville he had some offers to play college football.
“I wasn’t that good a player,” Simon deadpanned. “I had like Waynesburg and Coach Bruce was at Penn State and he wanted me to play there. There was never any doubt that I was going to go to Penn State and I was lucky to get there.”
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Simon played freshman football for the Nittany Lions in 1948. He lettered on the varsity in 1951 and 1952 as a two-way end under coach Rip Engle. Penn State was 5-4 in 1951 and finished 7-2-1 in 1952.
Simon caught the winning touchdown pass against Rutgers in 1952. He was on the receiving end of an 18-yard strike from Tony Rados.
“Coach Engle was quite a guy,” Simon stated. “You never heard him swear or anything like that, the only thing he ever said was swell. He was an outstanding coach. Joe Paterno was one of his assistants.
“Going to Penn State was a good decision, I loved it. I made some great friends along the way.”
After graduating from Penn State, Simon went into the Army for two years. After leaving the service his first job was at Washington and Jefferson College as a physical education teacher and assistant football coach for three years.
Simon after W&J embarked on a long assistant coaching and teaching career with a stop at Brownsville under John Popovich in the early 60s.
Simon was an assistant coach at Monongahela under head coach Joe McCune. They were 1966 Big 6 champs. He coached baseball at Monongahela and won a section title in 1966. The Monessen Elks Club awarded him the local baseball coach of the year award.
Simon joined Dick Fields’ staff at Belle Vernon in 1969. He resigned in July of 1975 after a dispute with Fields. He then in 1975 joined Jeff Petrucci’s staff at Belle Vernon. He worked with centers, guards and defensive ends. From 1975-1980 he was with Petrucci at BVA. In 1981 he coached for new BVA head coach, Chuck Machesky, for one year. Simon was an assistant at BVA for 13 years.
“We had some really good teams at Belle Vernon,” Simon explained. “We had good players, I enjoyed coaching at Belle Vernon, it was fun.”
After leaving Belle Vernon, Simon moved on to Cal State to help coach Petrucci with the Vulcan program. Simon spent 31 years in coaching, the last four at Cal State.
Coach Petrucci remembers Simon: “Dave was a very knowledgeable and loyal football assistant. You could always depend on him. A great teacher of an offensive line and defensive ends. You could always count on him for innovative ideas and he was a great sounding board for me at BVA. Great man and coach.”
Simon is a widower, his wife Agnes passed away 10 years ago. They had three girls, Suzanne, Marybeth and Julie. He has a granddaughter and a adopted grandson.
“I loved coaching and teaching,” Simon said. “It was a joy to work with all those young men. I’ve had a good life. Athletics was the bedrock of my life. It allowed me to get a scholarship and go to college.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
