Kylie Sinn scored a game-high 11 points for Carmichaels, but Fort Cherry topped the Lady Mikes, 48-29, on Thursday in Section 3-AA play at Carmichaels Area High School.
The Lady Rangers (4-5, 6-10) had a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Mikes (1-7, 4-13) came back with an 11-9 edge in the second quarter, and a 9-7 advantage in the third to cut the deficit to 32-26 heading into the fourth. Fort Cherry outscored the home team, 16-3, in the fourth to stop the Carmichaels’ comeback.
The Lady Rangers’ Annika Rinehart and Dana Sinatra scored 10 points apiece.
