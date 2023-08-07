Jeremy Enslen was able to put a little distance between himself and Pat Calvaresi on the back nine at Uniontown Country Club, and didn’t waver Sunday afternoon to claim his sixth C. Harper Fayette County Open title.
Enslen finished with 3-under 68 in the third round for a three-day total of 2-over 215. Calvaresi finished alone in second place at 217 after carding a 1-under 70 in the final round.
Enslen and Calvaresi were tied with Chris Taylor entering the final round, but Taylor faltered and shot 81 to slip into a fifth-place tie with Santino Marchitello at 228.
Calvaresi pulled ahead early in the final round, but was down by a stroke at the turn.
“I birdied No. 11 to draw to even,” explained Calvaresi. “Jeremy got a nice break on No. 12 and took advantage of it. That’s golf.”
“It was back and forth on the front. I birdied No. 12,” said Enslen.
With the lead the pair had on the field entering the round, plus the tough go Taylor and Marcus Ondra were experiencing in the final round, the title boiled down to whether Calvaresi or Enslen would carry the final six holes.
“After the birdie (on No. 12), I knew it would be match play with Pat,” said Enslen.
“Jeremy birdied No. 15 and went up two,” said Calvaresi.
Calvaresi had an opportunity to slice the deficit in half on the next hole after Enslen hit long and had to chip onto the green.
“If I birdie No. 16, its a different game,” said Calvaresi.
The two golfers both admitted their individual effort made the other play better.
“I felt comfortable all day. That’s probably the best Pat has played in a long time,” said Enslen, adding, “He made me play. Today is the best final round I’ve played.”
“He beat me,” Calvaresi simply stated.
The two have a fistful of titles between them, and nearly as many near-misses. Calvaresi has four titles, while Enslen has a half dozen.
Calvaresi appreciates what it takes to finish first with the county’s best.
“In my own way, I don’t know how many I have left,” said Calvaresi.
Family life and responsibilities also had Enslen reflective on winning the county golf tournament.
“(This title) is different. It’s been awhile,” said Enslen, who last won five years ago. “No matter what level golf you play, it’s always nice to be the top dog.”
Matt Karpeal posted one of the better rounds of the day with a 2-over 73. The score catapulted him into third place with an 11-over 224.
The Waynesburg University sophomore won the juniors title two years ago, and this was his first real test in the championship field.
“There was a lot more (pressure) on it (than the juniors tournament). There was lot of money at stake,” said Karpeal, adding, “Plus, I have something to prove.
“I played good the last two days. The 81 (in the first round at Duck Hollow Golf Club) put a hurting on me for the next two rounds.”
Marcus Ondra was alone in fourth place with 227.
Taylor had a bad hole early on and spent the rest of the round attempting to catch up.
“I clipped a tree on No. 5 and my ball bounced out of bounds by two feet. I took an eight,” said Taylor. “I checked out mentally for a while.”
Taylor was able to right the ship on the back nine, with a little financial incentive.
“I was 1-over on the back. I shot 45 on the front. That’s the worst nine holes I’ve played in a while,” said Taylor. “Marcus played bad on the front, so we decided to play for some money on the back.”
Matt Hanson, Justin Goletz and Ronnie Jones all finished with a three-round total of 229 to tie for seventh. Pete Dzambo III was 10th with a score of 236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.