Six local wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship Thursday at Hershey's Giant Center.
Waynesburg Central's Mac Church, Colton Stoneking and Rocco Welsh, Connellsville's Lonzy Vielma and Jared Keslar, and Belle Vernon's Cole Weightman all advanced through the round of 16 on the first day of the state tournament.
Church secured a 13-2 major decision at 132 pounds against Liberty's Javien Deleon. Stoneking fought off Perkiomen Valley's Kelly Kakos for a 3-1 decision at 138 pounds. Welsh won his 172-pound bout with a 23-8 technical fall in 3:46 over Quakertown's Calvin Lachman.
The Falcons' Keslar won his round of 16 bout at 160 pounds by a 12-3 major decision over Liberty's Christian Reid. Vielma edged Manheim Township's Aliazar Alicea, 3-2, at 138 pounds.
Weightman pinned Crestwood's Magnus Bibla in 1:01 for his win at 215 pounds.
Five other wrestlers lost in the round of 16 and dropped into the consolations.
Waynesburg's Zander Phatorus dropped an 8-3 decision at 126 pounds. The Raiders' Brody Evans lost a 3-0 decision at 189 pounds, and Noah Tustin was pinned in 1:48 at 285 pounds.
Tustin rebounded with a fall in 21 seconds over Delaware Valley's Aiden Black in the consolation. Evans tournament came to a close with a fall to Franklin Regional's Juliano Marion.
Phatorus opened with a 5-1 victory over Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh.
The Falcons' Chad Ozias lost a close 7-6 decision late in his 132-pound bout to Pittston Area's Julian Everitt, but stayed alive with an 11-3 major decision over Garden Spot's Garrett Gehr in the consolation round.
Belle Vernon's Logan Hoffman fell to Interboro's Dom D'Agostino, 11-6, at 172 pounds. Hoffman secured a 15-5 major decision over Manheim Central's Brett Barbush to open the tournament.
