The high school baseball and softball regular seasons are wrapping up and a review of the standings shows there will be plenty of local teams in action in the postseason.
Going into Monday’s games there were 38 area teams that had either clinched a playoff spot or remained alive for one.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason with tiebreakers in play for some spots.
Here’s a look through the standings, showing section records only:
Starting in baseball, Connellsville (5-2) has secured at least a share of second place in Section 4-AAAAA while Albert Gallatin (2-6) is in the hunt with games left against Trinity and the Falcons. The Colonials trail Thomas Jefferson (3-4) for fourth place. The two split their two games.
Laurel Highlands (8-3), currently in second place, has clinched a spot in Section 3-AAAA and still has an outside shot at a share of the section title with West Mifflin (9-1), which defeated Ringgold Monday. Belle Vernon (5-3), Ringgold (3-6), Elizabeth Forward (3-7) and Uniontown (2-7) were all fighting to earn a spot in the top four. The Mustangs beat the Red Raiders on Monday.
Mount Pleasant (1-6), despite being in last place, was still mathematically alive for a berth in Section 3-AAA.
Brownsville (5-5), which has finished section play, and Yough (4-4) have qualified in Section 4-AAA. The Cougars can finish second alone if they win their final two games. Waynesburg Central (4-6) holds the fourth spot for now but Southmoreland (3-5) can still surpass the Raiders.
With COVID-19 and rainouts still playing havoc with many teams’ schedules, Brownsville coach Skooter Roebuck feels his Falcons have an edge by being done with their section games.
“My assistant coaches and I went through that today,” Roebuck said. “I think it’s a huge advantage. We can relax and get some practice in. We’ve got a couple non-section games scheduled. We can play with the lineup a little bit. I think that favors us greatly compared to some of these other teams scrambling to get all their games in.”
Carmichaels (8-0) has wrapped up at least a share of the Section 1-AA title while California (7-2) and Beth-Center (5-3) have also clinched spots. Bentworth (3-7) is done with its section slate and in fourth place although Frazier (1-7) can tie the Bearcats but would need wins over Washington and the Trojans.
Jefferson-Morgan (6-2) and West Greene (6-3) are both in and battling for second place in Section 2-A. Monessen (1-6) remains mathematically alive.
In softball, Connellsville (4-6) has wrapped up a spot in Section 2-AAAAA. Albert Gallatin (0-6) can tie the Lady Falcons but was swept in head-to-head meetings, meaning Connellsville has the fourth-place tiebreaker.
Elizabeth Forward (10-0) has clinched and still holds a one-game lead over second-place West Mifflin (8-1) in the race for first place. Yough (6-4) and Belle Vernon (6-5) have also clinched. Uniontown (5-7), despite a fine season, has been eliminated. The Lady Warriors beat BV on Monday.
First-place Mount Pleasant (6-1) and third-place Waynesburg Central have wrapped up berths in Section 3-AAA. In an oddity, Southmoreland (3-1) sits in second place ahead of the Lady Raiders in the standings but has not clinched yet with six section games left.
Frazier (9-0) is in first place with Carmichaels (7-1) second and Charleroi (5-3) third in Section 3-AA. All have clinched spots. Fourth place is still up for grabs between Bentworth (4-7), which occupies that spot now, California (3-7) and Beth-Center (2-6).
West Greene (6-0) is in first place in Section 2-A. The Lady Pioneers, along with Mapletown (4-2) and Jefferson-Morgan (4-3) are headed for the postseason. Monessen (1-6) is a long shot but still alive.
Friday is the tentative date for the WPIAL playoff pairings to be released.
