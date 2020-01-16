Charleroi limited Brownsville to 15 points after the opening quarter to pull away from a 47-26 win in a Section 2-AAA girls basketball game Wednesday night.
The win puts the Lady Cougars (5-2, 9-5) in a tie for second place. The Lady Falcons (3-4, 8-4) are tied with McGuffey for the fourth and final playoff spot.
Brownsville trailed by just one, 12-11, heading into the second quarter, but the Lady Cougarrs (5-2, 9-5) surged to a 21-17 halftime lead and outscored Brownsville 16-4 in the third quarter to go up 37-21.
Belle Skobel hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 22 points for Charleroi. Emma Seto paced Brownsville with 10 points.
