Belle Skobel scored 24 points Monday night to lead visiting Charleroi to a 51-38 Section 2-AAA victory at McGuffey.
The game was tied at 22 at halftime, but the Lady Cougars (5-3, 10-6) regained the lead after the third quarter, 31-28. Charleroi then secured the win with a 20-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Kaitlin Wagner was also in double figures with 10 points.
Abby Donnelly led McGuffey (3-6, 7-8) with 18 points.
