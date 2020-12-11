On her way to becoming the best player in the history of the Belle Vernon girls basketball program, Kaitlyn Slagus was known as a tireless leader and hard worker.
After a standout career at Bucknell and a year overseas, Slagus returned home and enters her first season as the coach of the program she helped win many games on the court.
“I believe my playing career has prepared me for becoming the girls coach here,” she said. “I have the comfort of this place being home and seeing familiar faces coming in for practices.”
The start of Slagus’ run as coach, however, has been hit hard.
Like everyone else, the program had limited time together and has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has affected a lot of things for everyone,” said Slagus. “The girls are practicing with their masks on, we take multiple breaks in practice to disinfect the basketballs, and, as coaches, we are managing and modifying our practice plan as we go depending on how the girls are doing with their fitness in the masks.
“While all of this has been a challenge, the players have been cooperative through it all knowing we are taking every precaution we can to have a season.”
To make the start even worse, sophomore Jenna Dawson, the leading scorer a year ago as a freshman, is out for the year after a knee injury.
Slagus has only committed to one starter thus far, senior point guard Taylor Rodriguez.
“Nothing has been determined so far and we have a lot of players competing for spots,” Slagus said. “Our staff likes the position we are in because we do not just have three or four players, we have a good group as a whole.”
Slagus spoke about the talented sophomore class, who got their collective feet wet a year ago.
“Our sophomore group will be seeing a good amount of time, much like they did last year,” said Slagus. “The group as a whole will be the key to our success this season.”
The sophomore class consists of forwards Farrah Reader and Lilly Kerns, as well as guard Viva Kreis and guard/forward Presleigh Colditz.
Senior Grace Henderson (6-1) returns after a year away from the game and Slagus also mentioned two freshmen, guard Tessa Rodriguez and forward Caroline Lee, as players who are pushing for playing time.
Slagus said that she expects the team has a lot of potential, but has to work as one.
“We have a lot of potential and I expect them to both buy into the changes we are implementing in the program and to work hard every practice,” said Slagus. “We are setting the initial bar high and are raising it in the years to come.”
What goal has Slagus set for this season?
“My goal is to build the program and that starts with a successful first year,” she said. “I want the girls in the program to see success while making memories along the way.”
Belle Vernon will play in Section 3-AAAA and Slagus discussed the top teams.
“Southmoreland is without a doubt going to be a tough team in the section,” she said. “West Mifflin brings back a lot of experienced players, which will make for competitive games.”
The other teams in the section include Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, Yough and Ligonier Valley.
Slagus did not hesitate when asked what will lead to a successful season.
“We have to work hard, stay healthy and have fun,” she said. “We have to work hard every day.”
Slagus did that every day as a player, and that won’t change now that she is on the sidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.