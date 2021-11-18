Slippery Rock led 46-32 at halftime and pulled away in the second half for a 101-52 non-conference victory Wednesday night over visiting Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Dasilas Jones led the Lions (4-2) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Dominic Boring was also in double figures with 13 points.
Frankie Hughes shared game-scoring honors for Slippery Rock (2-1) with 20 points. Zaire Rogers finished with 18 points. Jonathan McFall (12) and Amante Britt (11) also finished in double figures. Lashon Lindsey pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.
