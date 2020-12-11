Guiding a team through a season during the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing new to Beth-Center girls basketball coach Steve Beyer.
"We went through this with the volleyball team," said Beyer, who also coaches that sport at B-C. "Like I tell the girls, you just have to take one day at a time.
"A lot of the playerss on this team also played volleyball for me and we were in quarantine for two weeks. The season was delayed for us and by time we began we were playing like three and four games a week to get caught up."
The Lady Bulldogs are having a hard time getting on the floor for basketball season as well.
"I just found out that both of our scrimmages scheduled for the next two weeks have been cancelled and one of our first games have been cancelled," Beyer said. "So right now we don't even know if we'll have any scrimmages before the season starts. The tip-off tournament we were going to play in got cancelled and so did our Christmas tournament.
"We're scrambling to try to find a scrimmage with someone right now."
The Lady Bulldogs could use the preseason work with a young team that lost starters Olivia Greco, Elizabeth Trump and Madison Hunyady to graduation.
"This is definitely a rebuilding year and we didn't have any offseason," Beyer said. "Right now we only have eight girls on the team. So we'll be looking to our senior Anna Sloan to lead the way for us. She was third on the team in scoring last year and second in rebounding.
"She's been a great player for us and we're going to rely on her for our offense and our defense. Anna has stepped into the leadership role. All the other girls on the team like her."
Julia Ogrodowski will take over the point guard spot.
"Julia's a junior who'll definitely be a starter," Beyer said. "She was an off guard last year."
Ogrodowski ideally would be playing shooting guard again if it weren't for an unfortunate injury to one of her teammates.
"We have a freshman, Lauren Brown, who probably would've been our starting point guard, and the last week of soccer season she tore her ACL so she's out for the year," Beyer said. "Our numbers were low already so that was a very bad break for us."
Beyer, who enters his 22nd year with the Lady Bulldogs, hasn't had a lack of effort from the players who are on the roster.
"All the girls we have at practice right now are working really hard," said Beyer, who is still mulling over who'll complete the starting lineup.
"We have another senior, Mallory Little, who played a little bit last year for us. She didn't get too much varsity time but she understands the offense, she understands the system that we play, so she'll be moved into a starting position also.
"Jada Davis is a freshman who is just an athlete. She never played basketball before but she's a strong girl with a lot of natural ability. We'll probably be using her in the four position. We also have four freshmen who are learning the ropes."
Beth-Center was 8-13 overall and 4-10 in Section 2-AAA last year.
"We went down to Double-A this year," said Beyer, whose team will play in Section 2-AA. "Serra Catholic is in there so I imagine they will probably be the front-runner. California is in our section. They have a good group of girls over there so I'm sure they'll do well."
The section also includes Seton LaSalle, Carmichaels and Frazier.
There is help on the way for Beyer, who will be assisted by Dylan Davis for the second straight year.
"Our middle school looks really good," Beyer said. "We had about 18 girls sign up for that team. So I think we'll get back on an upward swing when they get here."
