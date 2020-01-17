Albert Gallatin had a slow start and Greater Latrobe took advantage of it in the Lady Wildcats’ 50-36 win on Thursday in Section 3-AAAAA action at Albert Gallatin High School.
Greater Latrobe (4-4, 7-6) had a 10-4 lead heading into the second quarter, and after both scored 16 in the second, the visitors had a 26-20 halftime advantage.
The Lady Wildcats pushed their lead to 37-27 heading into the fourth after outscoring the Lady Colonials, 11-7, in the third. Greater Latrobe had a 13-9 edge in the fourth.
Rachel Ridilla and Anna Rafferty scored 15 points apiece for the visitors.
Olivia Miller led Albert Gallatin (2-6, 6-8) in scoring with nine points.
