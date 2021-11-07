Tim Tracy was dynamite in a small package when he excelled on the gridiron for Albert Gallatin High School and California University of Pennsylvania in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“I was very small in high school at 135 pounds,” Tracy offered. “It was a detriment because most people thought I was too small. I never let size stop me.”
The 5-foot-9, 135-pound Tracy was a two-year letterman at Albert Gallatin where he played end and defensive back on squads that went 5-5 in 1967 and 6-2-2 in 1968.
“We had some real good guys on those teams,” Tracy recalled. “When I got there as a sophomore AG was pretty loaded. We had a guy like Ed Grenda who went to Notre Dame, Butch Phillipi who played at West Virginia. We were good.
“I played both ways as an end and primarily defensive back. I enjoyed offense more than defense. We were the last team probably to run the single wing. If I’m not mistaken my senior year they threw me 11 passes and I caught five touchdown passes. I enjoyed the offensive part of it.”
Tracy enjoyed playing for legendary AG coach Doc Franks.
“It was a joy playing for Doc,” Tracy stated. “He was a good guy, a fun guy, but also when we hit that football field you better be playing football and not doing anything else.”
Franks was responsible for Tracy winding up at Cal U to play football after graduating from AG in 1969.
“My oldest brother Dewvaul, who went to Virginia Union, and I went down, they thought I was too small to play there,” Tracy explained. “I came back and was working a summer job at the high school and coach Franks saw me and said you can go to college. I changed courses and Doc took me to Cal U and met with coach Bill Hepner and I went to Cal along with Jim Girod and Joe Spiker from AG. I worked hard and got better, I got a little heavier, when I graduated I was 155 pounds.
“At Cal my freshman year they moved me to defensive back,” Tracy said. “I played defensive back the rest of my career. My senior year I actually played both ways. I played wide receiver and defensive back. In my junior year we had a kid from Waynesburg, John Alberts, who was the placekicker and he had an emergency appendectomy and I ended up doing some placekicking.”
Tracy played freshman football for the Vulcans, playing one year under Bill Hepner. Tracy played his final three seasons of collegiate football under John Katusa. He was on squads that posted records of 5-3 in 1970, 1-8 in 1971 and 2-6 in 1972.
“We were an okay freshman team,” Tracy recalled. “I played varsity ball under Katusa who had been in the military and he wanted everything done the military way.”
Tracy played wide receiver and defensive back, as well as handling the placekicking duties and kick and punt returns. The athletic Tracy had eight interceptions over his final two years and earned All-State, All-Conference, and All-District honors.
Bill Priatko, who was Dean of Men at Cal U and also served as defensive coordinator when Tracy played for the Vulcans, had high praise for Tracy.
“Tracy is the finest player I coached on and off the field,” Priatko stated.
“I loved Mr. Priatko,” Tracy said. “He is a great man.”
Cal football moved from Booster Field to newly constructed Adamson Stadium during Tracy’s junior season.
In his junior year, Tracy forever secured his spot in Cal U sports trivia when he kicked the first-ever extra,point at Adamson Stadium. He actually converted four PATs as the Vulcans christened the new state-of-the-art football facility with a 34-6 victory over divisional rival Shippensburg. Tracy also picked off two Red Raider passes that day and finished with 11 career extra,points.
“That was a busy day for me,” Tracy said.
“We had a good group of guys at Cal,” Tracy said. “It was a fun group, I remember everybody I played with. But what stands out and what I really enjoyed was the camaraderie. I think about those guys all the time.”
Tracy graduated from Cal U in 1973. Tracy had a tryout with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League and played two years of semi-pro football with the Chambersburg Cardinals and Hagerstown Bears.
“I had a free agent try out with the Bears,” Tracy explained. “Unfortunately I ran track in the spring and pulled a hamstring and only ran a 4.6 40. They thought I was too small and they directed me to a semi-pro league in Pennsylvania. I taught school at a little school district in Littlestown, Pa. and coached some football for two years. The USFL called me, I was teaching school and I passed on the opportunity.
“My dad got sick and I came back to Uniontown and ran Tracy’s Fish and Seafood Market. Two years turned into nine years and I got back into teaching. I subbed around the area. I was at Mapletown for four years and Uniontown for 17 years. I taught special education for 33 years. I was head coach at Albert Gallatin for one season in 2007 and posted a record of 1-8. After being let go I decided not to coach anymore. I retired from teaching in 2011.”
Tracy, 70, and his wife of 46 years Antoinette reside in Smithfield. They had two daughters and a son. They oldest daughter Telsha passed away in 2013 and son Tim Jr., who was youngest, took his own life in 2000. Daughter Teanna lives in Imperial. She has a daughter and a son who plays for West Allegheny.
Tracy was inducted into the California University Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
“That was a great thrill for me,” Tracy stated. “I’m there because of other people, you play for the guy beside you.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.