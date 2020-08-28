BROWNSVILLE -- Ramont Small charged into his first year as Brownsville football coach and isn't about to let the coronavirus pandemic dampen his enthusiasm.
"The COVID stuff, it is what it is," Small said. "We're being as safe as we can. I'm just hoping I get a chance to coach these kids in some games on the football field who've been really committed and coming out in the hot weather to get ready for the season.
"Our confidence is high. When you get 25 to 30 kids out here every day, that shows you the kids are ready to win. And they do want to win. We've been emphasizing the weight room more and they've been showing up for that."
Small has added some motivational aspects to practices.
"We've got the sledgehammer on the field, we have the turnover belt, some fun things like that," he said. "We use different things to note when kids make a good play. We have what we call our payday Monday. We'll watch the film, kids will earn stickers, then whoever is the MVP on offense and the MVP on defense, we let them wear a belt for that a couple days and then they turn it back in. And we're going to start putting pictures of them on the wall."
When assessing his 2020 squad, Small cited the Falcons' offensive and defensive line as a strength.
"My focus is old school," Small said. "You can't score touchdowns if you don't have a line. I think that might be our strongest point this year, what we have up front."
The Falcons have plenty of experience returning in the trenches with seniors Patrick Shumar, Leonard Harris, Cameron Brosky and Ross Swords, along with Georgia transfer Jeremiah Fortune. Sophomore Wally Furlong and freshman Dylan Brachna will also be in the mix.
"Those are my big boys," Small said. "Brosky will be the center. A lot of them will go two ways. We're going to roll a two-man rotation. We'll try go get some kids some playing time while keeping the starters fresh."
Running the show on offense will be junior Hunter Assad who enters his third consecutive season as the Falcons' starting quarterback.
"Hunter does a good job and is definitely is going to be our starter but we also have a great back-up in Cameron Walters, and Daniel Grant is our top running back," Small said.
Junior Eric Allen will also see time at running back.
Assad will have some talented players to throw to when he drops back to pass.
"Josh Savage and Josh Bass will be at wide receiver and Walters will be out there, also," Small said. "Ayden Teeter is about 6-4, 260 and gives us a big target at tight end. We have some guys who can catch the ball."
Small is implementing his own offense and defense that he says his players are getting used to.
"It is a whole new system," Small said. "We'll be more of a power team. When you have a big line like we do you've got to use it so we're going to run a little bit of power-I football, but we'll have a little bit of spread also.
"We want to maintain and control the game with our line."
Brownsville began its second year under coach Scott Fichter with two wins in its first three games before dropping its final seven to finish 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the Class 2A Century Conference in 2019. Fichter stepped down after the season.
The Falcons have been bumped up to 3A for 2020 and will compete in the Interstate Conference along with Southmoreland, Mount Pleasant, Yough, Elizabeth Forward, South Park and South Allegheny.
Small hopes he can step in and jump-start a defense that gave up 422 points -- the most of all district Class 2A teams -- in 2019.
"Defensively, we're looking at a four- or five-man front with the emphasis again on our lineman getting pressure and clogging the holes and letting our skill guys make plays," Small said.
Small's coaching staff includes Todd Opalko, Will Edinger, Shane Mountain, Shane Hagan, Gage Ivory and Derrick Tarpley. Middle school coaches are Ken Silva, Brian Malloy Jr. and Javon Brown.
Small can't wait to get the season underway.
"I'm upbeat, I'm excited," Small said, "and I think the kids are, too."
