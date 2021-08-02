MASONTOWN -- Game 2 and Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League finals were played in much different styles.
Both had the same outcome, though.
Masontown scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a 4-2 victory over Mitch's Bail Bonds and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series at Masontown-German Park on Sunday.
Willie Palmer fired a complete-game three-hitter and helped his own cause with a run-scoring single and a game-changing sacrifice bunt to lead the way for Masontown which can repeat as league champion with a win at Charleroi's Veterans Memorial Field today at 6 p.m.
"To just start up a team at the last minute and now have a chance to win it two years in a row, that's a great feeling," Palmer said.
After Mitch's won Game 1, 9-6, Masontown evened the series with an 8-3 win at Charleroi on Friday in a game that featured five doubles and a home run.
Sunday's game, in contrast, had just six combined hits, all singles with only three of those reaching the outfield.
"It was small-ball baseball today," Masontown manager John Palmer said. "I like that type of game. It was a tough game, close all the way through."
Starting pitchers Palmer and Mitch's Justin Scott kept the bats in check for the most part over the first give innings.
Masontown took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Chad Petrush walked, stole second and scored on Willie Palmer's single to left. That would be the only run until the sixth.
"It was a great pitcher's duel," Mitch's manager Ryan Encapera said. "Willie had a no-hitter until the sixth inning. Justin has pitched a lot for us this year and has eaten up some innings. At times he's been really effective. He tired a little late in the game today. He just threw too many pitches because he walked some guys and got deep in the count a lot."
Mitch's only baserunners over the first five innings came on three walks and an error before it broke through in the sixth.
Kaleb Scott reached second base on an infield throwing error and advanced to third on Aaron Previsky's perfect bunt single towards third base for the first hit off of Palmer. Tyler Chrise's sacrifice bunt pushed Previsky to second and Noah Hansen was intentionally walked for his third free pass of the game to load the bases.
Austin Clark followed with a two-run single to left and suddenly Mitch's was in front, 2-1.
Masontown answered in the bottom of the sixth.
Petrus legged out an infield hit to start the inning and Kaine Frye worked a walk, prompting Encapera to make a mound visit. Palmer, the No. 3 hitter, was then asked to bunt the runners up. His sacrifice worked out better than expected when the throw to first sailed high, allowing Petrus and Frye to score while Palmer raced to third.
"You don't see a three hitter bunt too much but I'm fine with it, whatever it takes to win," Willie Palmer said. "I just wanted to move them over and get them into scoring position. I didn't think when I got the bunt down we'd be scoring two runs on that play but that's how it worked out."
"These guys are not selfish," manager Palmer said. "They're taught to go out there and do their job and execute plays when their called upon. I think Willie knew when it was first and second with no outs he was going to be asked to lay down a bunt and try to move the baserunners over."
Encapera could only shake his head when reflecting on the miscue.
"When I went to the mound I said make sure we're in the right places for the bunt and make a solid throw," Encapera said. "Obviously that didn't happen."
Clark relieved Scott after a walk to Nate Zimcosky, and Palmer trotted home one out later on another infield error to put Masontown up 4-2.
"When you're playing against a good team that can score, you have to be clean on defense and we were except for that one inning," Encapera said. "But that's all it took."
Mitch's got the tying run to the plate in the seventh when Eric Soccio smacked a lead-off single to center. Second baseman Mike Coll made a tough play on Chad Workman's grounder to get a force out at second and Palmer struck out Manny Stitch. Workman stole second and went to third when Kaleb Scott reached on an error but Palmer ended the game with a strikeout of Previsky.
Palmer allowed one earned run on three hits with four walks and 11 strikeouts.
"He was in total control most of the way," manager Palmer said. "He had command, was hitting his spots and starting off ahead in the count most of the time. That's important because when you don't do that is when your pitch-count gets high."
Petrus reached base three times for Masontown with two walks and a single and stole two bases.
"Chad is the energy of the team," manager Palmer said. "He's a hard worker and a hustler."
Justin Scott took the loss. He surrendered two earned runs on three hits with six walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts in five-plus innings.
Mitch's lineup changed drastically from Game 2 with five different players in it while Masontown's was virtually the same.
"Going into today's game we had some guys out there who were pitchers who really didn't play the field a lot," Encapera said. "We play with who's here and do the best with what we've got. We were competitive today and were right there.
"One play made the difference."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.