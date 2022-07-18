Charleroi knew heading into Sunday’s Group 2 pool play game against Blackhawk it had already secured a spot into the semifinals later in the day, so manager Luke Mollis protected his pitching staff.
Blackhawk defeated Charleroi, 10-0, to finish first in Group 2, sending Charleroi to the semifinal against Uniontown.
Dylan Smith held Charleroi to three hits: a double by Chad Behrendt and singles from Colton Brightwell and Dan Verscharen. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five.
Blackhawk scored three runs in the bottom of the second and third innings, and four in the fourth inning.
Jarrod Malagise, Zayne Priestas-Kish and Smith all doubled. Anthony Malagise tripled and drove in three runs. Louis Sebastian and Priestas-Kish both had two RBI.
Noah Martin started for Charleroi and took the loss, pitching 2.2 innings with six runs (three earned), one walk and three strikeouts. Colton Brightwell lasted an out, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and a strikeout. Behrendt pitched the fourth inning, allowing no runs on a hit with two strikeouts.
