Marquell Smith and Dawayne Howell combined for 47 of Monessen’s points in the Greyhounds’ 52-48 Section 2-A victory over West Greene on Tuesday at West Greene High School.
Smith had a game-high 24 points, and Howell put in 23. The Pioneers’ Corey Wise had 20 points.
Monessen (8-3, 9-12) had a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but West Greene (6-5, 7-12) outscored the visitors, 16-10, in the second quarter for a 23-22 halftime edge.
The Greyhounds regained the lead after outscoring the Pioneers, 15-8, in the third period for a 37-31 advantage heading into the fourth. West Greene had a 17-15 edge in the final frame.
Both teams are headed to the playoffs.
