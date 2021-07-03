Noah Mildren drove in seven runs Friday night to lead visiting Smithfield-Fairchance to a 14-2 victory in six innings at Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play.
Smithfield-Fairchance led 3-1 through three innings, but finished with three runs in the fourth inning, five in the fifth and invoked the mercy rule with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Mildren legged out a pair of triples and scored two runs.
Winning pitcher Trey Coville finished with a double and single. He pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
Nick Pegg pitched the sixth inning, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk.
Ben Diamond and Creed Potkul both drove in two runs for the visitors.
Lincoln Pack hit a solo home run and added a single for two of Waynesburg's hits. Logan Higgins singled for the home team's third hit.
