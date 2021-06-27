Dylan Shea pitched a perfect seventh inning Saturday to preserve Smithfield-Fairchance’s 4-3 win at Baldwin in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
Baldwin scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to close to a run, but Shea held the lead in the sixth and didn’t allow any in the seventh inning as Smithfield-Fairchance improves to 5-4 in league play.
Smithfield-Fairchance scored two runs in the top of the third and sixth innings.
Shea also had strong day at the plate with a pair of doubles. Noah Mildren finished with a double, single and two RBI.
Winning pitcher Trey Coville lasted five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out five and walked four. Coville also doubled.
Nick Santillo and Zach Woold both had two singles for Baldwin (4-3).
