Smithfield-Fairchance opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League season Monday with a 12-2 victory over visiting Waynesburg.
John Skochelak went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run in six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. He also singled, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Creed Potkul and Nick Pegg both drove in a pair of runs in the victory. Noah Mildren doubled, drove in a run and scored two. Tristian Robinson went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Smithfield-Fairchance benefited from 12 walks.
Aaron Keller had two singles for the visitors. Trevor Stephenson and Lincoln Park both doubled. Stephenson had Waynesburg’s lone RBI.
Logan Higgins took the loss.
