Smithfield-Fairchance scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday night and that’s all the pitching combination of Trey Coville and Charlie Shuff needed for a 4-1 Fayette American League Baseball League victory over visiting South Allegheny.
Coville started and went 5.1 innings for the win. He allowed one unearned run on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Shuff pitched the final 1.2 innings for the save. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.
Tristian Robinson paced the winning offense with a triple, single, RBI and run scored.
Coville, Dylan Shea and John Skochelak all drove in a run for Smithfield-Fairchance.
Nick Bryner took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
