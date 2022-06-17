Smithfield-Fairchance won its second game in a row Thursday night with a 2-1 victory over visiting Baldwin in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
Smithfield-Fairchance improves to 2-4.
Jerrett Dempsey's two-run single in the bottom of the third inning game Nick Pegg the lead and Pegg made the advantage stand. Pegg allowed one run on just three hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Nate McCusker finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in the victory.
Fayette County League
M&R Transit 11, Mitch's Bail Bonds 2 -- M&R Transit scored three runs in the top of the third, fourth and seventh innings for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory against Mitch's Bail Bonds.
M&R Transit (4-1) led 2-0 after one inning and 5-0 in the top of the third inning. Mitch's Bail Bonds (2-3) scored twice in the bottom of the third inning.
Kaleb Scott went the distance for the win, allowing three hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. He also had a double and a pair of singles.
Chad Petrush finished with two doubles in the victory. Santino Marra and Braeden McKnight both had a double and single, and Garrett Myers doubled. Nate Zimcosky added two singles to the winning cause.
Josh Davison took the loss.
